Students in Washington, D.C., pledge allegiance to the flag in 1899.

Last week I wrote about a ship called the USS Constellation. And there had been three different ships with the same name. Why? Because people were proud of what the ship stood for. Things do not have to always be changed. Recently I heard that the men shown on our money needed to be changed. For me that was the final straw. Why can’t they leave our heritage alone! What is so wrong with being reminded of our history? The “white men” listed on our money were the founders of the very country that some people want to remove them from. I say grow up and allow yourself to learn from history and not try to change it. History teaches to learn from our mistakes and not to repeat the same errors.

I began to think about when our country took a turn in the wrong direction. Once we allowed the Bible to be removed from school and prayer, we were in trouble. In the 1960s the Bible was no longer allowed to be shared during devotions at the beginning of school. Next was prayer. Today a public school can allow a student to be released from school for a religious event. They have to be off the school property and taxpayer dollars can not be used for the teaching. Interesting you can use tax payer dollars to have an abortion or have a sex change! Everything is backwards and upside down.


