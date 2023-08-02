Last week I wrote about a ship called the USS Constellation. And there had been three different ships with the same name. Why? Because people were proud of what the ship stood for. Things do not have to always be changed. Recently I heard that the men shown on our money needed to be changed. For me that was the final straw. Why can’t they leave our heritage alone! What is so wrong with being reminded of our history? The “white men” listed on our money were the founders of the very country that some people want to remove them from. I say grow up and allow yourself to learn from history and not try to change it. History teaches to learn from our mistakes and not to repeat the same errors.
I began to think about when our country took a turn in the wrong direction. Once we allowed the Bible to be removed from school and prayer, we were in trouble. In the 1960s the Bible was no longer allowed to be shared during devotions at the beginning of school. Next was prayer. Today a public school can allow a student to be released from school for a religious event. They have to be off the school property and taxpayer dollars can not be used for the teaching. Interesting you can use tax payer dollars to have an abortion or have a sex change! Everything is backwards and upside down.
We have lost confidence in our country, our laws, and in our values. Now, instead of asking God first to help us, we go to the government, attorneys, social media, etc. Our Founding Fathers realized the value of asking God to help them write the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. These were God-fearing men. Some were called Deist. A Deist believes God did create the world, and then the rest of life is left up to you. Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin were Deist. Jefferson had taken verses from the Bible and made up his own booklet to share with Native Americans. Ben Franklin in his autobiography reflected that in later life he believed God was the creator of our world, and that He did need to be a part of our everyday lives.
I must say that I believe God is my source of information for my everyday life. Why is it so hard to put our trust in Him? We say that on our money: “In God we trust.” How is it our country has come so far to want to eliminate God from our everyday life? Why do we allow good to become evil? How do we stop it? We begin to speak the truth in love. We say no when it is time to stand for what is right. We support our law enforcement officers. We get involved in our local politics, city council, county commissioners and school boards. We respect our flag, sing our national anthem, boycott athletes who refuse to honor our flag and our national anthem. Spend our money on conservative causes, and vote in elections. If we stand we will prevail. God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
