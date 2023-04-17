Sometimes I wonder if many people are reading this column and then I think, Oh well, I am enjoying this and hopefully others are too. I don’t do social media and I still use a flip phone. My kids get upset as I rarely do texting. But such is life in the big city of Montpelier.
I chose this title because recently we have had football, basketball and wrestling champions. In order to be a champion one must stand up! It takes many hours of dedication, practice and even sacrifice to achieve such a goal. There is nothing wrong with winning.
I began to think about my own life and the things I have stood up for. It reminded me of a scripture in the Message Bible. It is Proverbs 24:16: “God-loyal people don’t stay down long; soon they are up on their feet; while the wicked end up flat on their faces.” Throughout life I have, and I know you all have, had struggles. Situations that you did not plan on, yet you had to stand and go thru them. I had a dear friend I met in the 1970s when I worked at the Long Beach VA hospital. It was the spinal cord unit and people were either quadriplegics or paraplegics. Most were suffering injuries from the Vietnam war, but this fellow had been in an accident involving a drunk driver. He was a Vet and ended up in rehabilitation at this hospital.
The reason I bring him up is his attitude towards life and, though he never would walk again, he stood tall in my eyes. Let's call him Jim. Jim had been a dentist and now he barely could use his hands. Yet he always said he had to be productive and stand for something in life. His mind was fresh with ideas and he invented various tools to help with his care. He eventually worked for the VA as a dentist teaching preventive care. As a Vet, he was proud of his country and he stood for truth and honesty.
Another interesting man was in a movie I recently saw. The movie is called “The Writer.” This older man lived in a rest home and would send random letters to people in the phone book. These letters were encouraging and a young girl received one which changed her life. She found the old man and they developed a friendship. He advocated that everyone has a gift or talent and it is worth pursuing. It is important to stand up for what you believe and to see not the differences in others, but what do you have in common. If we do that then there is no division between us.
I just wanted to plant the thought that, no matter what is happening in our lives, we need to always stand on the side of truth and honesty. The freedom we experience in this country is not seen anywhere else. I learned that in working with those veterans and hearing their stories. Some were pretty overwhelming, yet they had to stand. As Idahoans we need to take a stand for our state and our country. Our world is pretty chaotic out there, but I can’t let that change who I am and what I believe. You must stand up for what you believe. Never be ashamed of being a citizen of the USA. I have visited a third-world country. There is a reason people want to come here. It still is the best country in the world! God Bless America and “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
