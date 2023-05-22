.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Junius Brutus Stearns, "Washington at Constitutional Convention of 1787," 1856.
Seems we need to learn more about who we are and why we are such a unique country. If you watch the mainstream media, you get the impression we are the worst country in the world. How dare you have an opinion different from the others and if you quote the truth: look out! What has become of the good ol' USA?
Maybe we need to re-educate ourselves on where we came from. What are our roots? That’s why I have titled this article "The Constitution." If you are like me, you recall very little about the Constitution. I did take an online free course from Hillsdale College many years ago. One thing I remembered is that they described the Constitution like a rare jewel, maybe a Picasso, that had endured over 200 years. Today, some think it is outdated and needs to go.
Our country has the longest-standing constitutional document in the world, while others have had many rewritten over the years. The Constitution was written the same year that Adam Smith published The Wealth of Nations, and our country was among the first to embrace private enterprise and free markets. Our country is not a monarchy, but rather a republic.
With that in mind we see that the Declaration of Independence was our first step to establishing law and a moral compass for our life.
On July 2, 1776, during the Continental Congress, 56 members signed the Declaration of Independence. There was a "committee of five" who were assigned to draft the language. These were: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Roger Livingston.
This declaration was presented to the King of England, and you know the rest of history. There were three parts to this document: natural rights, the government's role, and grievances about the king. When these 56 men signed this document they pledged their lives, fortune, and honor. Later on, many famous people saw this as a beacon of hope for all humanity. Several of the issues with government were later listed in the Constitution. Look up the document and read what it says.
The first paragraph begins with, “When in the course of human events…” The second begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident…”
Begin to soak in the truths that were written back in 1776; they still apply today. In future articles I am going to discuss several of the amendments we hear about today. In the news of late, the First and Second have been in the crosshairs.
As a side note, I learned some interesting facts about Thomas Jefferson. I know they have torn down his statues because he had slaves, but that was not unusual in his time, nor in the world. Despite that, Jefferson had graduated from the College of William and Mary at the age of 18; he was an esteemed lawyer; he gained proficiency in five languages, studied the Roman and Greek classics, and had studied the Old and New Testament. He also was a student of history. With that wealth of knowledge, he influenced the writings of the Constitution. James Madison is credited as the author of the Constitution, but Jefferson’s ideals for a representative free government did prevail.
So read a little, learn a lot, and wake up America. God Bless; “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
