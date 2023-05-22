cc

Junius Brutus Stearns, "Washington at Constitutional Convention of 1787," 1856.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Seems we need to learn more about who we are and why we are such a unique country. If you watch the mainstream media, you get the impression we are the worst country in the world. How dare you have an opinion different from the others and if you quote the truth: look out! What has become of the good ol' USA?

Maybe we need to re-educate ourselves on where we came from. What are our roots? That’s why I have titled this article "The Constitution." If you are like me, you recall very little about the Constitution. I did take an online free course from Hillsdale College many years ago. One thing I remembered is that they described the Constitution like a rare jewel, maybe a Picasso, that had endured over 200 years. Today, some think it is outdated and needs to go.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.