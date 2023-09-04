f

The outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello. Visitors may sit on the wooden benches, rock wall seating, or the grassy slopes.

 IDFG

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its third year this September. Take this opportunity to learn more about the wildlife, habitats, and landscape features found in the Portneuf River Valley through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.