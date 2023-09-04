The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its third year this September. Take this opportunity to learn more about the wildlife, habitats, and landscape features found in the Portneuf River Valley through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.
Presentations will include:
Sept. 7 — Pollinators of the PortneufPaul Allen, Chair of the Idaho Master Naturalists- High Desert Chapter and
Maria Pacioretty, Regional Habitat Biologist with Idaho Fish and Game
Sept. 14 — Living with Urban WildlifeIdaho Fish and Game wildlife staff
Sept. 21 — The Influence of the Bonneville Flood on Pocatello GeologyDr. Paul Link, Professor Emeritus, Idaho State University Geosciences
Sept. 28 — Portneuf River: Past, Present, Potential…and Plans!Dr. Colden Baxter, Professor, Idaho State University Biological Sciences and
Hannah Sanger, Science & Environment Administrator, City of Pocatello
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot. In the event of inclement weather, different meeting arrangements or cancellations may occur.
If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703. We look forward to seeing you there!
