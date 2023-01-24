If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it.
After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties in the southern part of the valley over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation.
Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was.
“We’re assuming it’s some kind of one of those social media challenges,” said Lt. Doyle Peck. “We don’t know for sure.”
Because parents who “caught wind” of the tree tomfoolery encouraged their kids to talk to the police, Peck said they received solid leads.
“We do have several suspects that we’ve been looking at,” he said. “We believe we have most of the involved people.”
While authorities still aren’t sure how many trees fell victim to the odd trend, Peck said it was fewer than 10.
Still, he said replacing them can cost quite a bit of money, none of which grows on trees.
“If you’re trying to replace a tree with a similar mature tree,” he explained, “they’re anywhere between 150 to, you know, 600-700 dollars.”
He hopes any trend started through the actions will quickly be axed before it grows to be a larger problem.
“The thing about these things is unfortunately sometimes juveniles don’t think things through and somebody will do something then somebody else will try to copycat it,” he said. “I guess you’ve got to remember what it was like to be 16 years old.”
