a
submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On August 13, twelve of the remaining alumni of the class of 1955 (Montpelier High School) met at the Montpelier Senior center for lunch.

Back row left to right: George Hemmert, Michael Bateman, Ed Guyon, Bob Evans, Greg Sparks, Allen Hayes, Nyles Mitchell, Sherman Rigby.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you