On August 13, twelve of the remaining alumni of the class of 1955 (Montpelier High School) met at the Montpelier Senior center for lunch.
Back row left to right: George Hemmert, Michael Bateman, Ed Guyon, Bob Evans, Greg Sparks, Allen Hayes, Nyles Mitchell, Sherman Rigby.
Front row: Paul Keetch, Myrtle Hoff Johnson, Colleen Wixom King, Julie Dunn Whitaker.
