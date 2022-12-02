airplane reseed

This photo shows an airplane preparing to spread seed. According to a news release Thursday, over 660,000 pounds of seed were spread over various landscapes as part of the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative. 

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Natural Resources

The Utah Department of Natural Resources has been hard at work this past fiscal year restoring 164,064 acres of watersheds and habitats throughout the state.

Through Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative, the department was able to improve the health of Utah’s watersheds and biological diversity, according to a statement released Thursday.


