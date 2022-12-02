This photo shows an airplane preparing to spread seed. According to a news release Thursday, over 660,000 pounds of seed were spread over various landscapes as part of the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative.
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Natural Resources
The director of the initiative, Tyler Thompson, mentioned the necessity for these projects stems from Utah’s desert climate.
“These proactive projects to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health throughout the state are crucial,” Thompson said in the release.
The project focuses on “increasing water quality and yield and improving opportunities for sustainable uses of natural resources, including restoring habitats,” according to the release.
Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the initiative completed many projects, including the restoration of 26,916 acres burned by wildfires, spreading 666,756 pounds of seed on various landscapes, restoring 120 habitats, improving 119 miles of stream, and the creation of 512 jobs, according to the release.
Utah’s Watershed Restoration program did a variety of projects to ensure the protection of Utah’s habitats including seeding after wildfires. Encroaching trees were also removed for sagebrush preservation, according to the release.
The release mentioned how this initiative prevents catastrophic wildfire through prescribed fires to reduce fuels. This also enhances the home of many wildlife species in the aspen habitat.
Team members of the project also built artificial beaver dams as a technique for stream restoration that decreases erosion, raises river levels and improves water quality, according to the release. Shrubs and sagebrush were planted to provide food and shelter for mule deer, sage-grouse and other wildlife species.
The funding for this project came from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Habitat Council, as well as investments made by over 59 partners.
“We are especially grateful to the many funding partners who make this restoration work possible,” Thompson said.
