When Karina Coombs started high school in 2020, she wasn't having it. She had been a 4.0 student in junior high, and suddenly found the high school's Summit Learning curriculum to be at odds with her style.
Further, rodeo life wasn't always compatible with school hours.
"It was tough for me, in the wintertime. In January, when I'm trying to get my horses in shape, it gets dark at five, and by the time I'd get off the school bus, it was too late," Karina said, while getting her mare Corona saddled up for practice. "So I'd be out there riding with a headlamp on, and freezing to death."
The answer came in the form of iSucceed, an online curriculum Karina had heard recommended by other rodeo families.
"It was the fall of my freshman year, right after the pandemic. Once I got to high school and we did computers and Summit Learning, I really struggled with that. My grades went down."
So after Thanksgiving break, she made the jump.
"I switched to homeschool and I went from a C in geometry to an A in geometry."
The iSucceed program allows Karina to print off her assignments and send back a photo of her work, which suits her preference for books over computers.
Her parents, Cody and Ashley Coombs, also feel more comfortable with the content. While some parents have misgivings about Summit Learning and its backing by Mark Zuckerberg, Cody says he's never had a problem with the content from iSucceed.
"Not once have I seen something I don't like," said Cody. "I don't have to worry about it."
Karina mentions that there was one assigned essay about Buddhism that she didn't want to write. "I said, I'm not going to do that. And I didn't. It was no problem."
Karina's target for the coming senior year is to excel in breakaway roping. She opts to compete in the more difficult District 9, and she hopes to make nationals with her team of Corona and Gus after her senior season.
"This year I qualified for state, and didn't quite have the state I wanted."
After next year?
"I've been talking to the USU coach, and I'm wanting to go to veterinarian school."
Karina has been working at Shaun Bartschi's ranch, and gaining animal experience as she goes.
"We do a lot of calving out there—I got to do C-section this year."
She says she likes working with big animals, and surgeries in particular.
"I'll probably end up back out here [in Bear Lake], or up in Eastern Idaho."
