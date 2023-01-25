...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Brothers Kyle (left) and Jonathon Spuhler, in their renovation project in downtown Paris. Jonathon talks with the News-Examiner.
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life.
“We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with his family from Denver to Bear Lake last year. “My brother [Kyle] lives in Bloomington, and we thought it would be good for the family to have a nice, just, hangout space, maybe some storage. This building needed a lot of love, so that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”
Spuhler made several trips from Colorado last year to sort out permitting and water issues with the city, and got to work in earnest late last year. The early going has involved a careful dismantling of wood and brick members that need repair and, in some cases, structural remediation.
“We’re trying to save the original as much as we can. To back up, the building was built in 1909. It’s one of the first buildings in Paris. And it is listed on the board, as the original drug store, and then later the Gertsch market.
“We’re keeping what’s good, we’re getting rid of what’s bad. We’ve done a lot of the brick work, and my brother’s helped me immensely. We saved the original ceiling. It’s stamped—I think it was a Sears & Roebuck product.”
Along the way they’ve unearthed a collection of relics, including a check signed by a long-ago owner and grandfather of current Paris mayor Brad Wilks.
“What’s amazing, everybody who worked on this, and on what was the courthouse—they were Norwegian boat craftsmen. They were shipwrights. And you see that in the construction: everything is heavy duty. The joinery is of a type they don’t do anymore.”
Spuhler himself has a long family history in the valley.
His grandfather’s mom, Mary Jane Mortensen, was born in St. Charles in 1884 to Hans Nielsen Mortensen and Christine Hemmert Mortensen. Hans and Christine were the first postmasters in St. Charles. Mary Jane met a man in Kemmerer, married him, and spent the rest of her days in Riverside, Utah. At the time of her death in 1948, she still had a brother Melvin Mortensen in Montpelier, and sister Alice Jensen in Fish Haven.
More recently, Jonathon’s father John Spuhler was elected mayor of Garden City in 2010.
Looking around the hollowed out building in Paris, Spuhler still sees a long haul ahead.
“We’ve come a long way. Getting specialized help out here is tricky, and we’re learning a lot as we do it. We’ll continue to chip away at it, and have some fun with it.”
