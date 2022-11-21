tabernacle graffiti

Paper covers up graffiti on the West doors of the Logan LDS Tabernacle on Monday morning.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend.

The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors.


