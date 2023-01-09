...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 8
to 12 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Last week, Preston Mayor Dan Keller presented the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation (OSAF) board members, Alexis Beckstead and Necia Seamons, with the money he raised for a walking challenge to benefit the foundation.
Mayor Dan Keller spent the month of October walking at least 10,000 steps a day for a good cause as part of Blue Cross & Blue Shield's Mayor's Walking Challenge. The foundation hopes the example set by those mayors will be followed by their citizens and pays participating mayors $1,000 for their efforts. The funds are to be used to benefit worthy causes in their communities.
"This year, they gave us an extra $150 because I walked more steps than anyone else," grinned Mayor Keller. "It's a good outreach program to promote not only health and wellness and physical fitness, but also to put money back into the local community for worthy causes."
"We feel honored that you would choose us," said Beckstead.
"The honor is mine," said Keller.
The OSAF poured a cement floor in the academy building's basement and installed water and sewer lines to the building in 2022. Board members are seeking to raise funds for the next phase of the process of opening the building up to the public again. Interested persons are invited to follow the example of the community's early residents and give what they can to the cause.
The Oneida Stake Academy building was constructed entirely of donations and in-kind services between 1890 and 1894. Rock was quarried from the Cub River area and timbers cut from Franklin Basin. Both were hauled to Preston by horse teams where local artisans crafted them into the beautiful gothic edifice that stands at 90 E. Oneida.
"These funds will be used towards installation of the OSA's new HVAC systems. We love this building and want nothing more than to open it up to the public. Its grand spaces are filled with the community's history and the love of those who built the communities in our county. Please come and join us in finishing its restoration for use," said Beckstead. Interested persons and organizations can do so via Venmo @oneidastakeacademy or by mail, to P.O. Box 555, Preston, Idaho 83263.
In addition to and Beckstead, Seamons, board members are Doug Day, Jeff Call, Helen Smith, Brandon Olsen, John Olsen and Amy Bosworth.
