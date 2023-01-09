osa

Last week, Preston Mayor Dan Keller presented the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation (OSAF) board members, Alexis Beckstead and Necia Seamons, with the money he raised for a walking challenge to benefit the foundation.

Mayor Dan Keller spent the month of October walking at least 10,000 steps a day for a good cause as part of Blue Cross & Blue Shield's Mayor's Walking Challenge. The foundation hopes the example set by those mayors will be followed by their citizens and pays participating mayors $1,000 for their efforts. The funds are to be used to benefit worthy causes in their communities.

Last week Mayor Keller presented the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation (OSAF) board members, Alexis Beckstead and Necia Seamons, with the money he raised.


