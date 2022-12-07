After receiving nearly 100 concerned comments from the public, the Logan Municipal Council denied a proposed rezone request that would have allowed the construction of 232 multi-family apartments.
The proposal was looking to rezone property located at 1262 West 2200 South, currently being used for agricultural purposes and one single-family home built in 1955, from commercial to mixed-residential high zoning.
The applicant for the rezone had plans to build 232 multi-family dwelling units, with 28 town homes and 204 condominium units. A rezone could have allowed for multi-level apartment buildings — which was one of the main concerns for many members of the public, as the property is located next to Thomas Edison Charter School South.
On Oct. 27, the planning commission unanimously voted to deny the rezone after receiving 85 written comments in opposition, as well as hearing from 30 other community members during the public hearing.
Of the 85 comments, the largest concern addressed was the nearby elementary school and the safety of its students.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the principal of the school, Melani Kirk, reiterated what was shared at the planning commission meeting, focusing on her concerns with increasing the population of an already highly dense area.
“This causes traffic congestion, frustration, and adds to the possibility of one of our students getting injured or worse,” Kirk said at the meeting. “Adding more density compounds the traffic concerns for everyone involved.”
She also mentioned staff and parent concerns about the multi-level housing aspect of the proposed apartment building.
“Multi-level housing looking out at a playground will completely change the atmosphere that our students currently enjoy,” she said.
Kirk mentioned if the rezone was approved, Thomas Edison South would be the first elementary school in Cache Valley with a type of high-rise building next to it.
“We have come to terms with the fact that something will be built in our backyard,” Kirk said. “We just hope that with the development comes a focus for our student’s safety, a consciousness in protecting the atmosphere our students currently enjoy, and to make sure that all parties involved understand the added burdens that would be placed on everyone with the addition of more people, more parking and more traffic.”
Other patrons who commented on the matter mentioned concerns with the location of the rezone because of wetlands and wildlife currently on the property.
“I know that you know that your actions and your votes have consequences for people,” said community member Kent Smith at Tuesday’s public hearing. “I urge you to follow the planning commission recommendation and deny the rezone.”
Council members agreed with the received public comments, and chair Jeannie Simmonds mentioned that the council absorbed all of the information sent to them by email. After a brief discussion, council member Mark Anderson suggested denial for the rezone.
“I like this project,” Anderson said, “but it’s in the wrong place.”
