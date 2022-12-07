hjnstock-Your News Now

After receiving nearly 100 concerned comments from the public, the Logan Municipal Council denied a proposed rezone request that would have allowed the construction of 232 multi-family apartments.

The proposal was looking to rezone property located at 1262 West 2200 South, currently being used for agricultural purposes and one single-family home built in 1955, from commercial to mixed-residential high zoning.


