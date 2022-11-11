Angie's Thanksgiving dinner (copy)

In this file photo from 2010, Kylie Meacham, right, serves pumpkin pie to Cecilia Lopez and Miguel Gomez, 2, during Thanksgiving dinner at Angie's restaurant.

 Jennifer Meyers/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After over 30 years of holiday tradition for Cache Valley locals, free Thanksgiving dinners will no longer be offered at Angie’s Restaurant.

On Thursday, Angie’s Restaurant announced they will no longer be open and providing the traditional service this holiday season due to the rising popularity of the meal and increasing logistical constraints.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.