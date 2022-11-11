After over 30 years of holiday tradition for Cache Valley locals, free Thanksgiving dinners will no longer be offered at Angie’s Restaurant.
On Thursday, Angie’s Restaurant announced they will no longer be open and providing the traditional service this holiday season due to the rising popularity of the meal and increasing logistical constraints.
The owner of Angie’s, Saboor Sahely, has been serving free Thanksgiving dinners in Logan since 1990. However, due to a rise in Cache Valley’s population, the popularity of the dinner has increased — but not the size of Sahely's kitchen, according to the announcement.
“We’ve now reached logistical constraints where offering the free Thanksgiving dinner is no longer possible,” the announcement said. “The strain it puts on our 80 staff members is immense and we fear the ability to deliver the high-quality experience we strive for is beyond our resources.”
Although community members cannot receive a free meal from Angie’s this Thanksgiving, the local business will continue to contribute to the community each holiday season by donating large sums of food to the Cache Community Food Pantry.
Matt Whitaker, the director of the pantry, said Angie’s had donated various Thanksgiving foods for families who come to the pantry for their meals this year.
“We’re extremely grateful to Saboor for his generosity,” Whitaker said, going on to say generous members of the community are crucial to the food pantry's efforts.
The announcement mentions the Cache Food Pantry was much smaller when the Thanksgiving meal tradition began, and the community didn’t have robust resources available.
That change, mixed with the restaurant's procedural constraints, led the family-owned business toward shifting tradition. The announcement states Whitaker “directs an incredible program with the proper resources to support dietary needs at a larger scale.”
In response to the announcement, many community members expressed their gratitude in comments on the restaurant's Facebook page. Many thanked the restaurant for the Thanksgiving meals they have received there over the years.
One community member, Ashley Wood, said she and her family would visit Angie's frequently growing up.
“Saboor has been giving out free meals for Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember,” Wood said. “And giving charity during the holidays in other ways too.”
The service and excellent food makes the local restaurant feel like a monument, according to Wood.
“It’s sad to see the end of a wonderful tradition, but you guys deserve to spend time with your family on the holidays,” she commented on Angie’s post.
Community member Diane Martinez said she and her husband have enjoyed many free Thanksgiving dinners over the years, and left “stuffed to the gills.”
“It’s sad that a local tradition is ending,” Martinez said. “But when you consider how many people are away from family just so the rest of us can eat out — well it’s time that they get to spend the holiday with their families.”
