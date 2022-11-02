...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 4
The face of the new saloon, which is the back side of 1017 Washington St.
If you’ve crossed the railroad bridge into Montpelier in the last week, you’ve seen some new signage in the form of a big spray-painted “BEER” in bright orange, on a white wall.
“That’s temporary!” says Radek Konarik, who painted the sign and who owns the saloon upon which it is planted. If you follow the painted arrow to the rear of the building, you’ll find a newly finished entrance in the fashion of an old western watering hole. Welcome to the Butch Cassidy Saloon.
The saloon opened September 1, and Konarik has been working to publicize the business and boost traffic. On the Saturday of this writer’s visit, he was preparing for a night including mechanical bull-riding.
“Tonight we have a big night with the mechanical bull,” he said. “We’ll see how many people show up and if that’s the right attraction.”
This is a far cry from Konarik’s midweek existence in Salt Lake City, where he works as an industrial engineer, building and repairing robotics.
“I make money down there, and come and spend it here,” said Konarik.
His first big project, begun seven years ago, was to refurbish the Butch Cassidy Museum, two blocks east of the current saloon.
“Like the saloon, it was a whole different ballgame. It started as a hobby...and it’s still a hobby that grew over my head. I didn’t expect it: it was a success overnight. I told everybody what I was doing, and they said, you’re crazy. I know I’m crazy, but I like to do it because there’s something magic about it.”
Seven years later, it’s on to his next “hobby.”
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “There are three bars in the town. I don’t have a liquor license because there is this restriction on how many there can be. Since I don’t have access to liquor, it puts me on a different level of competing, and I have to provide a different kind of entertainment. My biggest thing is non-smoking—we don’t smoke here. We don’t vape. And that brings people who don’t want to go to a place, and the next day smell like smoke.”
Soon he anticipates opening the venue for private events.
“We do pizzas, we do beer, we do wine. And also, I’ll start doing, between 2 and 6 o’clock, you can bring your friends, I’ll close the place for you. Birthday party, bachelor party, whatever kind of party, you can rent the place and we’ll provide whatever you need: a deejay, food, obviously drinks. It’s better than dragging fifty or sixty people into your house, especially in wintertime here.”
Konarik has also renovated the street-facing portion of the building, with infrastructure for a coffee shop or small restaurant. This part of the project is at a temporary standstill.
“We can’t open it because the state of Idaho—they’re not being very nice at the moment. It’s bordering the highway and they make me do so many things to get access to the drive-through window. I don’t have the money yet, to do the engineering marvel they’re asking me to do. I just stopped everything. So I have to do whatever they ask me to do, and I’ll do it, but I have to accumulate the money. First, I’ll get [the saloon] up and running; when this place makes some money, I can do whatever the state of Idaho asks me to do.”
How have the city and county been, with respect to his projects?
“Great. The county and city see things getting better, that somebody is putting the time, money, effort, you know. Huge support from the city, huge support from the county, any time I need something...I have zero complaints. If I need anything, they show up and help.”
In time, Konarik plans to shift his existence away from Salt Lake City and more fully into Montpelier.
“That’s the plan,” he said. “You put seven days a week, and you put 12 to 14 hours a day...I’m tired, I’m not gonna lie. But I see something behind, something that’s being created. Because whatever I do out of Salt Lake City: you do an engineering marvel, and nothing changes. The equipment is up and running, everybody is happy, you get paid, and then you go. Here, when I create something, I can come back to it. You can make it better and better, polish it, make it beautiful, like a gem. You can make something beautiful out of something like this.”
As Konarik spoke, the first trickle of customers for the Saturday night event began to show.
“It’s a gamble right now. Is it going to work or is it going to bust? We’re going to give it a shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.