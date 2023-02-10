Famously known for its burgers, fast-food chain Jack in the Box has plans to open one of its first locations in northern Utah on the south side of Logan.
At a meeting on Jan. 26, the Logan Planning Commission conditionally approved a design review permit for the fast-food restaurant.
The 2,341 square-foot drive-thru brick building will be located on the corner of 1200 South and U.S. Highway 89/91. The project will include at least 16 parking stalls and a bike rack, as well as a two-lane drive-thru.
According to the commission, the project is compatible with surrounding land uses and will not interfere with the use and enjoyment of adjacent properties. Currently, the city has not announced a construction date.
Jack in the Box offers a wide selection of foods — from chicken tenders and fries to hamburgers and sandwiches. The restaurant also offers tacos and egg rolls, and a variety of Americanized foods such as breakfast burritos and Jalapeño poppers.
For dessert lovers, Jack in the Box offers shakes, mini churros, New York-style cheesecake and chocolate cake. Seasonal shake flavors include pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice, eggnog and frozen hot chocolate.
This will be one of the first locations to open in northern Utah, along with a location set to open this year in Layton. Other locations in the state include Saint George, Washington and Cedar City.
According to Jack in the Box franchising, the restaurant wants to open more locations in Utah as it has a “wide range of cities that offer the key demographics the restaurant is looking for.” Along with Logan, the chain is interested in opening locations in the Ogden-Clearfield metro area, the Provo-Orem metro area and the Salt Lake City metro area.
