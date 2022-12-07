a

Bill Gantt, Tiffany Gantt, and their son Parker.

 Charlie Wagner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bill Gantt and Tiffany Gantt had one foot out the door several months ago, ready to leave Montpelier for a new life in Georgia.

“I had decided to come off the road [from long-haul trucking],” said Bill, “and I got a job in Preston. But I was working fifteen-, sixteen-hour days, and then an hour to get home. I never got to see my family.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.