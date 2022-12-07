Bill Gantt and Tiffany Gantt had one foot out the door several months ago, ready to leave Montpelier for a new life in Georgia.
“I had decided to come off the road [from long-haul trucking],” said Bill, “and I got a job in Preston. But I was working fifteen-, sixteen-hour days, and then an hour to get home. I never got to see my family.
“That was the whole purpose of coming off the road. But now I still wasn’t seeing my family, and I also wasn’t making any money.”
The stress of the situation had led the couple to find new living quarters for Bill’s mom, and to prepare to sell their home in Montpelier.
“I had looked around here for a really long time. Couldn’t find work, and it seemed like things were stacked against us. We made all the plans to move. I got ready to quit my job, we sold almost everything in the house, our vehicles, everything. You know, the less we have to pack, the better.”
And then, Bill says, came a calling.
“We had been attending church in town, but I started getting this feeling that I needed to do more. I needed to be more. I didn’t know if it was missionary work, or it was being a youth pastor, main pastor, whatever. I knew it had to do with God, and my life needed to have more impact with God; I just didn’t know which direction it needed to be from.
“So, we started looking into things. I went up and did a little preaching, and the preaching went really well. It was telling me, that’s what I need to be doing.”
From there, Bill and Tiffany got connected with Steve Young, a pastor with a Foursquare ministry in Idaho Falls.
“Steve used to be a wrestling coach here [in Montpelier], and also ran the Foursquare church. That was probably thirty, forty, years ago. We met with him, talked with him, and it seemed right. We started up a home church, and the first time I think we had eighteen people show up.”
The couple then traveled to a satellite church of Young’s.
“We had a great time. I had a prophetic word told to me; it really hit the spot. Another confirmation telling me, this is what you need to do. I listened to it. I came back, kept preaching every weekend.”
The turnout stayed strong and the reactions from the congregation positive.
“We were getting fifteen to twenty people. It ranges, but it was consistent enough that we decided to get a building and get out of our house.”
At the same time, Bill was able to find good-paying work in Garden City.
“A lot better commute than Preston,” said Bill, “and I’m making enough money there, where I can comfortably live my life. So I’ve got income on this side of the mountain, I got the calling to be a pastor, I refinanced my house so I’ve got no debt outside the mortgage, and we decided to do foster care. This all happened within a month.”
The church is now getting comfortable in its new quarters at 845 Washington St., and Bill is working on getting licensed to minister through Foursquare.
What’s different about Foursquare?
“The difference in denominations...they exist because people take a piece of the Bible they like, and build a church around that. To us, you take all the Bible or none of the Bible.
“A big thing about Foursquare is that we read the whole Bible. You can’t take a verse out of context, and not know the verse before it and the verse after it. One example I like to use is, ‘Jesus wept.’ People all know that. Well, why did he weep? If you don’t read what comes before that and after that, you won’t understand the story.”
It may seem that the couple have their hands full, between the church, work, their son, and soon foster parenting.
“Everyone said, you’re crazy, you’re taking on too much,” said Bill. “Well if we didn’t think we could handle it, we wouldn’t be doing it. And it wouldn’t be without God’s help. That’s all there is to it, really.”
