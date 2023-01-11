January 11-January 18, 2023 Community Calendar is brought to you by Ireland Bank
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., help patrons with FamilySearch
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., help patrons with FamilySearch
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Preston's John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m., learn more about Getting started: “How ordinary citizens can compete with corporate lobbyists to influence Idaho's legislature,” at Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Franklin Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., help patrons with FamilySearch
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
Family History Library, closed, open by appointment for unscheduled hours, call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156.
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
Library closed, Martin Luther King Day
Family History Library, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., help patrons with FamilySearch
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Let's Talk About It, 7 p.m., “Heart of A Western Woman,” Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Community Blood Drive, 12-6 p.m., Preston North Stake Center Gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, Contact Joann@208-339-5954 or Peggy@208-840-0127
Great Reads for Girls “Each Little Bird That Sings,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter's Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and ju
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.