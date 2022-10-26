Good news/bad news, all in the way you look at it. Hallmark Channel is ready to begin their “Count Down to Christmas” series. The calendar cannot lie. At this writing, there are 11 Sundays until Christmas Day.
In other more personal business, with the change in the weather, the outside water has been shut off, sprinklers drained, hoses drained and put in storage until spring. Daylight savings time will fade into night in a couple of weeks. Despite our wishes, time goes on and we will endure the next season together.
Century School has moved Red Ribbon Week back a bit and it will be celebrated the week of Halloween. The school Pumpkin Walk remains the same, Thursday, October 27. Remember the community Trunk or Treat will be staged in a different place this year. Decorated cars and trucks will park on the north and west sides of Corinne City Park. Just a reminder — wait for the horn signal before handing out treats.
During the last Corinne City council meeting, there were questions about the work to be accomplished during the current Methodist Church restoration efforts. Mayor Shane Baton asked Karen Caldwell, committee chairwoman, if restrooms were to be included.
Caldwell replied the grant received and used for funding specifically stated for restoration of the church as it was years ago. There were no bathrooms then and the inclusion of bathrooms will not happen. She added that after the restoration was complete and the city could take the responsibility to add restrooms if needed. The same for any interior water source.
Caldwell told the council the flagpole will need to be moved as a result of the construction soon to be started. She also said she would like the old hitching post to be removed and preserved. The council agreed.
The city owned lot behind the Post Office has been cleaned and ready to be put to use. It was suggested that the area have a sprinkling system installed there. The council said it would be better to install the sprinkling system at the soccer field east of the bowery area as irrigation left the field surface wet and soggy for soccer matches.
