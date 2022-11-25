giving thanks window

A stained glass windows at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan.

Over 400 years ago, on Nov. 21, 1620, pilgrims from England, who sailed from their homeland to be able to worship freely, disembarked from the ship the Mayflower on the shores of America near the tip of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The Pilgrims reached America after 10 weeks at sea with a crew of 30 men and 102 passengers — 74 male and 28 female adults and children. They brought their traditions of days of fasting and days of thanksgiving with them, and in 1621 the first Thanksgiving was prompted by a good harvest celebrated with a Native American tribe, the Wampanoags, who had helped them get through the previous winter by giving them food at that time of scarcity.


