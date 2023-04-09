j

Sabastiano Ricci, "The Resurrection," c. 1715.

I really thought about whether I should write an article for Easter, and how would that relate to the readers of this paper. Then I saw what was happening to our former president, possibly going on trial for who knows what and about what? A thought came to me: What if Jesus had to go on trial to prove who He was? Was He innocent until proven guilty? David Limbaugh has written a book on just this question: Jesus on Trial - A lawyer affirms the truth of the gospel. It’s a good read.

Easter has been celebrated for more than 2000 years, and it began with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the only Son of God. It was a moment in history that has changed the lives of millions of people, including mine. A Jewish historian, Josephus, born in 37 AD, became a well-known scholar in his day. In a collection called The Wonderful Works of Josephus, his writings include sightings of Jesus, John the Baptist, and James, the brother of Jesus. In the introduction to this book, it states that Josephus did all his writing from Rome and that scholars have depended on his writings for background to the Old and New Testament. He wrote about the “Jewish Wars,” “The Antiquities of the Jews,” and “Against Apion.” Josephus died in A.D. 100. I must admit this book is not an easy read but multiple times it gives reference to sightings of Christ, both before and after His death. The portion I was reading was listed as Book 18, Chapter 3, section 3. It states, “He was the Christ and when Pilate, at the suggestion of principal men among us, had him condemned to the cross… He appeared to them alive again on the third day as the divine prophets had foretold...and the tribe of Christians so named from Him, are not extinct this day.”


