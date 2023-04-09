...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
I really thought about whether I should write an article for Easter, and how would that relate to the readers of this paper. Then I saw what was happening to our former president, possibly going on trial for who knows what and about what? A thought came to me: What if Jesus had to go on trial to prove who He was? Was He innocent until proven guilty? David Limbaugh has written a book on just this question: Jesus on Trial - A lawyer affirms the truth of the gospel. It’s a good read.
Easter has been celebrated for more than 2000 years, and it began with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the only Son of God. It was a moment in history that has changed the lives of millions of people, including mine. A Jewish historian, Josephus, born in 37 AD, became a well-known scholar in his day. In a collection called The Wonderful Works of Josephus, his writings include sightings of Jesus, John the Baptist, and James, the brother of Jesus. In the introduction to this book, it states that Josephus did all his writing from Rome and that scholars have depended on his writings for background to the Old and New Testament. He wrote about the “Jewish Wars,” “The Antiquities of the Jews,” and “Against Apion.” Josephus died in A.D. 100. I must admit this book is not an easy read but multiple times it gives reference to sightings of Christ, both before and after His death. The portion I was reading was listed as Book 18, Chapter 3, section 3. It states, “He was the Christ and when Pilate, at the suggestion of principal men among us, had him condemned to the cross… He appeared to them alive again on the third day as the divine prophets had foretold...and the tribe of Christians so named from Him, are not extinct this day.”
These ancient writings are valuable pieces of history. Which brings me to the real question. Do you value history? Seems today some elements of our society are trying to rewrite history or just erase it. What has happened to learning factual information and forming your own ideas based on the information you have gathered? Just like I shared about Easter, with some facts you may not have known. What you do with this information is up to you. Bottom line: Josephus did live, Jesus did live, and no amount of non-factual information can change that.
Our world used to be pretty black-and-white; gray matter was not allowed. From my perspective, it was nice and simple. Facts made a difference, and people could have different opinions and still talk with one another. It can still happen again, and that is where Easter comes into play. Jesus did not come to have us divided: He wanted us to Love God and each other, so with the season behind us, begin to do just that. Love God and each other. Have a blessed day, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.