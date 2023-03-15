st
cc-by-3.0

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Needless to say, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, and some of us have some Irish heritage to claim. I know a lot of people from Sweden settled here, but so did people of other nationalities.

Did you know that St. Patrick was not from Ireland? In fact he was taken there as a slave during his teenage years, and then managed to return to England. He was not in Ireland on his own accord until later in life.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.