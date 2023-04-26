a
Jane Aggers

With the latest weather we have had snow/rain mix it still seems okay to write about Christmas trees. Recently I visited Hennings Salvage, and on this occasion I noticed a Christmas tree hanging upside-down in their thrift store.

I’d never paid much attention to the tree, as the store has so many other interesting items. One never gets tired of looking from the yarn to nuts and bolts. It is the best kept secret in our town! When we first moved here, someone said, go to Hennings before you try another store. They were right.


