With the latest weather we have had snow/rain mix it still seems okay to write about Christmas trees. Recently I visited Hennings Salvage, and on this occasion I noticed a Christmas tree hanging upside-down in their thrift store.
I’d never paid much attention to the tree, as the store has so many other interesting items. One never gets tired of looking from the yarn to nuts and bolts. It is the best kept secret in our town! When we first moved here, someone said, go to Hennings before you try another store. They were right.
Well I asked about the tree and one of the owners explained some brief history about the upside-down tree. It sparked my interest and I decided to do my own research on these trees. Here is what I found.
Apparently back in the 700s AD, an English Benedictine Monk named Saint Boniface was in Germany spreading Christianity. He came upon a group of Pagans worshiping an oak tree and became quite angry and cut down the tree. Later when he came back a spruce tree was growing there and he cut it down also. This time he hung the tree upside-down, to use as an example of the trinity. Thus the upside-down tree was known as the “Trinity Tree.”
This tree symbol became prevalent in Germany and Poland. Use of an upside down tree was common with the poor who tended to live in smaller places and such a tree took up less space. In Poland, they decorated the trees with fruits and nuts; most things were at eye level.
As I read further: the tradition was still chronicled in the 12th and 19th centuries. You can get an upside-down tree today online. Some other benefits I saw: There is more room for gifts from Santa, kids were out of range for the ornaments, and lastly, if you had rafters, it could be hung pretty high so your cat leaves it alone!
If you haven’t been out to Hennings, go check out the tree if nothing else. Walk in, look up, and think of that Benedictine Monk back in 700 AD and realize there is always more to a story, and history can be quite interesting. Maybe you will decide to hang your Christmas tree upside-down next year? Course, it might be hard to find rafters nowadays.
So with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
