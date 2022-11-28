...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Santa makes his way through the crowd during a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday in Logan.
The scene on Logan’s Center Street on Saturday evening could have competed with a Hallmark Christmas movie as Santa arrived in a parade and was greeted with caroling, food trucks and a free showing of “Elf” at the Utah Theater.
Before the jolly holiday icon arrived in a firetruck, the road was blocked and a stage established for the American Festival Chorus and Ernesto Lopez to perform.
When Santa did emerge at the end of the parade, he did so to a cheering crowd of eager families and a not-so-eager Grinch.
Santa and the Grinch quarreled over the importance of Christmas and the method in which they would light the tree. The Grinch’s ideas generally involved flames and flatulence.
“Who wants to see me light it on fire?” he asked to the delight of multiple children. “Isn’t that what the tree lighting is?”
After Santa informed him “us here in Logan, we do not light the tree that way,” he continued his charades, saying he was happy to keep the people behind him warm with his “grinchy gas.”
“You want more?” he asked. “Get up closer.”
“I wouldn’t,” Santa advised. “That’s the danger zone, and nobody light a match.”
Finally, the tree was lit as the mass of people chanted “I believe” at Santa’s behest.
“It’s fun to get everyone out,” said Gavin Fullmer, a Hyde Park native who attended the festivities. “It’s good to have that community feel which I think is important for Christmas.”
Ali Suhaka — a teenager from Logan — agreed with his sentiment.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, so it’s kind of fun to see the town come together,” she said. “I think the tree lighting was really fun, it was comedic and entertaining.”
After the tree was sparkling, Santa could be found on the stage of the Utah Theatre, listening as kids trusted him with their holiday wishes.
Later that evening, the theatre hosted a free showing of “Elf,” something Gary Griffin, Utah Festival Opera’s managing director, said the theatre does a few times throughout the year.
“It’s just something we like to do to give back to community,” he said. “We do a lot more than just show movies.”
Though he said he wouldn’t describe “Elf” as his favorite, he said “it’s cute.”
People who couldn’t attend on Saturday but still want to get involved in community holiday events can look forward to a Christmas tree lighting and visit from Santa on Dec. 1 at 100 North and Gateway Drive in Providence.
Ornaments to hang on the tree can be purchased from the city’s office and proceeds will go to benefit The Family Place. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.