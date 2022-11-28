center street parade

Santa makes his way through the crowd during a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The scene on Logan’s Center Street on Saturday evening could have competed with a Hallmark Christmas movie as Santa arrived in a parade and was greeted with caroling, food trucks and a free showing of “Elf” at the Utah Theater.

Before the jolly holiday icon arrived in a firetruck, the road was blocked and a stage established for the American Festival Chorus and Ernesto Lopez to perform.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.