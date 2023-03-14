Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 314 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: History of Mink Creek, compiled by Viola Larsen and Coralie Morrow; Life History of Soren Miller; Life History of Ephriam Petersen, Sr.; Whitney Centennial–1889-1989, by Whitney Ward Centennial Board Committee, 1991;The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho, 1935.)

The first settlers discovered Mink Creek, its beauty and bountiful water resources, in 1871. Slowly more families arrived and the sense of unity and belonging spread over the hills. Since it was located a considerable distance to the north of Franklin, it was rather isolated and a general store was part of the town’s early years.


