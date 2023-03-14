Editorial Note: Part 314 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: History of Mink Creek, compiled by Viola Larsen and Coralie Morrow; Life History of Soren Miller; Life History of Ephriam Petersen, Sr.; Whitney Centennial–1889-1989, by Whitney Ward Centennial Board Committee, 1991;The Trailblazer, History of Southeastern Idaho, 1935.)
The first settlers discovered Mink Creek, its beauty and bountiful water resources, in 1871. Slowly more families arrived and the sense of unity and belonging spread over the hills. Since it was located a considerable distance to the north of Franklin, it was rather isolated and a general store was part of the town’s early years.
According to Mink Creek history the old blacksmith shop had a store in the rear of the building before they had a school there, but no proprietor is indicated. The first official school in the center of the community began in 1878. It was fortuitous that a storekeeper moved into the village. The next store was located across the road from the blacksmith shop and was owned by Soran Miller.
Soren Miller was born in 1856 in Denmark and had come to the United States with his mother and step-father at the age of ten. They crossed the plains in 1866 to Salt Lake City and moved to Bear River City. At about the age of 17 Soren started freighting, hauling supplies from Corinne, UT, to Butte and Helena in Montana. He did this for seven years, married and began a family. His first wife passed away in 1879 and not long after he moved to southeastern Idaho, settling in Mink Creek. MIller’s store was a two story building, with a store on the bottom and a dance hall on top. He ran this business for nine years and married Caroline Olsen of Mink Creek in 1889. Soren and Caroline, with their children, moved away in 1895, going to Marysville, ID. near Ashton, to farmland there.
In 1877 when Ephriam Peterson moved to Mink Creek, homesteading 160 acres, there were only eight families living there. Ephriam was born in Salt Lake City in 1858 and grew up in Brigham City. He married Annie Christina Christensen, also of Brigham City in 1877 and shortly after they moved to Mink Creek in Idaho. They built a home near the center of the village and the front room became a store. Later he built a big one-room building to house the store. Ephriam was called on a mission and in his absence the store was operated by Mr. and Mrs. Hans Nelson and Mr. and Mrs. Hans Rasmussen. In 1904, he served a second mission and the store was left in the hands of his son-in-law. This store was sold in 1909 to the Keller brothers, Sylvester and Royal.
“At one time , the old store was used for an Ice Cream Parlor, Candy Kitchen, and Dance Hall. Chris Hansen (Candy Chris) said the building was one large building. They had their parlor at one end and danced in the rear. He and Ira Decker ran the parlor and made the ice cream. The ice cream was made with lots of good cream. The ice Cream Parlor provided a meeting place for the belles and beaus of the village during the early 1900’s.”
The ownership of the store passed through several hands until claimed by the progress of the times. In the 1940’s John Olsen had moved to Mink Creek, a school teacher, and took over the operation of the store. “He ran it for a few years, and times got so hard to purchase goods, especially for small merchants and many of the people had cars and would do so much of their shopping in Preston.”
According to the Trailblazer the first business establishment in Whitney was the Equitable Co-op in 1887. It was located near the site of the old Pea Vinery used when farmers raised peas to market to the Del Monte Factory in Franklin. “The Co-op was built and owned by a group of men who finally had to sell it at a great sacrifice because of so many bad, outstanding debts. Different parties owned it.”
One owner was Serge Ballif Benson, born in Logan in 1877 and raised in Whitney. He worked on the family farm but felt it did not provide sufficient income and he began hunting after work hours and found that shipping wild ducks, chicken , geese and other game gave him a fair income. He met Whitney’s new school teacher, Linda Nelson, in 1901 when she came from Morgan County, UT. They were married in the fall of 1903 and not long after they bought the Whitney Store and Linda became postmaster for the town. “The Whitney store flourished, moderately and it became a gathering point for young and old of the area. The ballpark, the church and the school were just across the street and the store became an integral part of the location.” As their children grew up the Bensons made the decision in 1920 to move to Logan, closer to the Utah Agricultural College.
The Whitney store and adjacent buildings were sold to Louis H. Ballif. On cold winter days the older men of Whitney would gather in the store and discuss” the political and religious questions of that time.” Louis ran the store and was the local postmaster until his death in 1939. The store has been dismantled and torn down. This conflicts with the Trailblazer stating that the store was burned down in 1965.
