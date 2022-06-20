Smithfield Temple District
Benson Utah Stake
Franklin Idaho Stake
Hyde Park Utah North Park Stake
Hyde Park Utah Stake
North Logan Utah Green Canyon Stake
North Logan Utah Stake
Preston Idaho North Stake
Preston Idaho South Stake
Richmond Utah Stake
Smithfield Utah North Stake
Smithfield Utah South Stake
Smithfield Utah Stake
Smithfield Utah West Stake
Smithfield Utah YSA Stake
