Grab your witch hats and brooms and make your way to Downtown Logan on Saturday for the annual Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival.
Logan city along with the Parks and Recreation Department are coming together this weekend for the returning Halloween tradition.
Center Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the festivities. Community members are invited to join in the celebration and to wear their best Halloween get-ups as the first activity will be a costume contest.
According to Debbie Harvey, a spokesperson for Logan's Parks and Recreation Department, a variety of food trucks will be present including The Cocoa Camper and Lucky Slice Pizza.
At 4:30 p.m., The Lonely-Hearts Club will perform live music. Harvey said this year's stage and sound system set-up will be bigger and better, and a master of ceremonies was added to this year's program.
Also starting at 4:30 p.m. is an “I Spy Quest” that all ages are invited to participate in. Participants will search for a variety of Halloween graphics put-up along Center Street. The person who finds the correct number of graphics will win a prize.
Prizes include free program registration for Logan parks and recreation programs, free swim lessons, punch passes to the Logan Community Recreation Center and the Logan Aquatic Center and more, according to Harvey.
“We have a whole witch's cauldron full of prizes,” Harvey said.
A decorated pumpkin contest with prizes will also take place. All contestants must enter their pumpkin into the contest by 5 p.m. as the judging will begin at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., dozens of community members dressed as witches will take to the streets for the first of three Hocus Pocus Witch Dances. The following two performances will begin at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“I just love the witches dance,” Harvey said. “It’s a group of amazing women who dress up and learn to dance to share their talents with the community.”
Beginning as a flash mob at the intersection of 300 West and Center Street, the Hocus Pocus group grew from 20 women to 80 in 2019.
As the numbers of community members who attend the dance increased significantly, the dance was moved to Center Street for last year’s festivities.
After the last dance, Disney's Hocus Pocus will be shown for free at the Utah Theatre at 8 p.m. Harvey said she is excited for the festivities to bring the community together.
“I just think every city needs community celebrations,” Harvey said. “It grounds people and gives them a sense of community.”
