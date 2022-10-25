hocus pocus dance

People participate in the Hocus Pocus Witches Dance on Center Street in 2021.

 Photo Courtesy of Jesse Walker Photography

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Grab your witch hats and brooms and make your way to Downtown Logan on Saturday for the annual Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival.

Logan city along with the Parks and Recreation Department are coming together this weekend for the returning Halloween tradition.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.