A DYING ART
In a world of consumerism, it’s no wonder that sewing has become a dying art. I sometimes feel that I’m in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, watching as everyone purchases their brand new synthetic clothing, which will only be replaced the moment it shows any sign of wear. With cheap, easy-to-come-by clothing and home décor, and Halloween costume stores that pop up in August, why would anyone have the need to sew?
Can you sew on a button or hem your pants? Can you cut and sew from a simple pattern? Most women from my generation would say no, and the generation that follows would stare dumbfounded at a needle and thread while asking, “what is that?” One by one, I’ve watched as my favorite fabric stores closed their doors and went out of business. There’s no demand, at least not in the city. I was once able to walk a mile down the road to my local fabric store, and now the only place within a 20-mile radius is Walmart—no thank you!
I was fortunate to have both a mother and grandmother who knew how to sew, and who passed the knowledge down to me, plus a grandfather with a machinist background who could troubleshoot and fix sewing machines.
By the age of five I was hand-sewing simple things. By seven or eight I could use a sewing machine alone. As a teenager I could cut and sew simple patterns, and now in my forties I can draw up my own designs, create patterns and make just about anything I want. I enjoy sewing when I’m in the mood. I look forward to Halloween when it’s crunch time and I have to whip up three different costumes for my kids. I like making all my own drapes, each room with its own style to match its décor, and I really love making my own dresses, knowing that each will be one of a kind.
There’s always the argument that going to the department store and buying your clothes is cheaper than making them. I agree with this, if you don’t mind thin, badly sewn, polyester-blended fabric that will begin to fall apart after a handful of washings.
But we also have to be realistic: Who has the time to make every article of clothing for the whole family? Not I. I’m slightly more of a hobbyist when it comes to sewing—I’m not ready to go full Amish. I do, on the other hand, think that sewing is a knowledge that everyone—man or woman—should possess. My very own sewing abilities saved the life of a chicken. Yes, you read correct...a chicken.
A year ago, while visiting some friends in a remote area of Arizona, our German Shorthaired Pointer (a bird dog) got into the chicken coop to have herself a little fun and a snack. By the time we all discovered this horrific scene and put a stop to it, the whole of one chicken’s back had been stripped of feathers and littered with slashes and deep puncture wounds.
We all thought that poor little Gracie the chicken was dead, but upon closer examination, she was just in shock and breathing shallow. I was ready to jump in the car and get this bird to the vet, but our friends informed us that the closest vet was four hours away. There was only one option left, it was time to put my sewing abilities to the test.
We plopped Gracie into the bathroom sink, cleaning her as best we could, popped some cat pain killers down her gullet, blew a little calming smoke in her face, and set off to put this chicken back together. After two hours of surgery, I had successfully sewn up a chicken. It wasn’t my finest work...but it saved the day. Gracie was alive! She began to heal, and within the week she began laying eggs again. Now a year later, Gracie is completely back to normal, with a story to tell the other hens.
I don’t encourage folks trying their sewing skills on people or animals; nonetheless those skills helped me save a life when there was no other option. I do encourage mothers and grandmothers to pass on any knowledge they have on sewing to their daughters and granddaughters, and even their sons and grandsons. I’ve been teaching my own children this art, and with great success. Not only do they enjoy it, but they are quite good at making small, simple hand-sewn items. If you don’t have a family member who can mentor you on the art of sewing, perhaps ask a neighbor or take a class at a crafters’ store, or flip on your computer and gain some knowledge at the University of YouTube.
With enough youngsters of the new generations gaining this very basic skill, a little corner of self-reliance could be revived, while also re-awakening a long lost hobby that so many once enjoyed.
