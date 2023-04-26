sh
Brooke Phillips

A DYING ART

In a world of consumerism, it’s no wonder that sewing has become a dying art. I sometimes feel that I’m in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, watching as everyone purchases their brand new synthetic clothing, which will only be replaced the moment it shows any sign of wear. With cheap, easy-to-come-by clothing and home décor, and Halloween costume stores that pop up in August, why would anyone have the need to sew?


