Kate Anderson new (copy)

Kate Anderson new (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Last Saturday, the cold and darkness brought on by the changing seasons had worked itself into my mind. I felt more than a little grouchy while getting my kids out of bed to go to Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield. We weren’t shopping that day. Our task was to help with the Cub Scout’s chocolate fundraiser.

Like many a Cache Valley parent, I have a higher-than-average number of kids. That means I participate in a higher-than-average number of fundraisers; two for Hyrum’s swim team, two for Hunter’s Scout troop, one for the school, this one for Coleman and Seth’s the Cub Scouts, and all of those within the past month.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.