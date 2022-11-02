Last Saturday, the cold and darkness brought on by the changing seasons had worked itself into my mind. I felt more than a little grouchy while getting my kids out of bed to go to Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield. We weren’t shopping that day. Our task was to help with the Cub Scout’s chocolate fundraiser.
Like many a Cache Valley parent, I have a higher-than-average number of kids. That means I participate in a higher-than-average number of fundraisers; two for Hyrum’s swim team, two for Hunter’s Scout troop, one for the school, this one for Coleman and Seth’s the Cub Scouts, and all of those within the past month.
It was with a bit of an icy attitude that I offered Seth and Coleman bribes of donuts and hot cocoa before heading to Lee’s.
My friend S, whose full name I didn’t ask to use, and her son were already there waiting for us. She waited a little anxiously, I think. She’d never done this activity before. Her little boy was the opposite. He was literally jumping up and down, ready to begin. Both of them smiled in recognition when they saw us.
A bit of my chilly attitude thawed at their smiling faces.
Our faithful pack leaders brought the table and chocolates. The boxes and table cloth weren’t unpacked before three little boys started their full sales pitch to everything that walked or drove near the doors of the Smithfield Lee’s.
“Would you like to buy some chocolate?” Coleman would ask between the gaps of his missing front teeth.
“It’s a dollar, but it’s the World’s Finest chocolate, so it’s worth it,” Seth would add.
“And it’s for the Cub Scouts!” S’s little boy would call.
They were unstoppable and nearly irresistible.
Dear reader: I sympathize with the unsuspecting person who came to Lee’s not knowing they had to pass those little boys to do their Saturday morning shopping. It’s amazing to me how many people were able to scoot by with polite nods and calm, sweet answers like, “Maybe later, boys.”
Those answers are what I expected from the great majority of people who had no previous intention of purchasing the World’s Finest Chocolate at 9:15 am. They held no malice or ill-will, but walked by with kind faces.
What did surprise me, reader, was the number of people who altered their course to come toward our little boys instead of shying away from them. Some turned sharply in the parking lot, bee-lining to the fundraising table and asking the boys for the sales pitch. Some stopped cars and held money out the window. Some went back into the store to get cash so they could buy a chocolate bar they most likely wouldn’t eat. We had former Scouts, former Scout leaders, and oh so many grandparents of similar little boys visit our table.
Now, don’t mistake me, reader. I don’t want or need anyone reading this column to call me up and offer to buy any more chocolate. I relate the scene to you because it caused a change in me; one as gradual as the colors shifting from green to orange on the trees.
At first, I felt sour, cold and grumpy about being outside. I scampered in for my treats, wishing the time would pass more quickly. But soon, I was caught up in the boys excited questions. I was drawn to the interesting things that people would ask the boys. My chilly attitude warmed bit by bit with every kindness that was offered to the kids, to S, and to me.
One woman came on her break from Wendy’s and told us how she remembered doing the same fundraiser with her kids. One older man with a silvery beard bought one chocolate bar and let the boys keep $20 for it, walking away without even allowing them count out the change. One man set a bill down and said it was payment for the boys cute smiles on such a cold day.
By the time the shift was over, I’d seen more small acts of kindness and generosity than I imagined possible in such a short time.
Then again, we live in a place where people are often extraordinarily kind. Not every one. Not every day. But there are enough good, kind people of every walk of life and every faith in Cache Valley to melt even the coldest heart and lighten the darkest day.
In this case, dollars and chocolate bars were the things in question. However, the money was not most important, dear reader. Bills changed hands, but the currency which matters most was exchanged before wallets were opened.
Kindness has no cost and can only be multiplied in the repaying of it.
By the time we were done with the shift, I packed my sons back up, tossed out the empty hot chocolate cups, and took inventory of what we had left. I still had two little boys, but their smiles were bright and sincere because they’d been touched by the kindness of others. I still had a friend in S and her boy, but our relationship had been strengthened by our bit of work together. I still had cold hands but now had a heart fully warmed by the things I had witnessed.
It was a fitting way, I thought, to welcome the changing of the seasons. Now I can go forward remembering to be thankful. I can remember that even on the darkest day, kindness is worth passing along. And kindness can change things for the better.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.
