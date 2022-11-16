center block plaza

Work continues on the Center Block Plaza in Logan on Wednesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating an additional $500,000 toward the Center Block Plaza Project for additional construction costs.

According to Kirk Jensen, the city’s economic development director, when the city originally appropriated funds for the project, they were facing a “highly inflationary environment.”


