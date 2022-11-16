At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating an additional $500,000 toward the Center Block Plaza Project for additional construction costs.
According to Kirk Jensen, the city’s economic development director, when the city originally appropriated funds for the project, they were facing a “highly inflationary environment.”
Since March 2021, when they approved the funds, Jensen said there has been a near 33% increase to construction costs. Although Jensen said the budget for the project allowed for wiggle room, the increase of these costs is over $1.5 million.
“Inflation is nothing new for anyone,” Jensen said. “We’re all experiencing it in different areas. The construction industry is no different.”
Jensen mentioned the extra allocated money will help with unanticipated construction costs, such as an increase to construction supplies, weather proofing the buildings, adding more structural support to the Plaza 45 building, and other unexpected changes.
“That seems to be the nature of construction projects right now,” said Mayor Holly Daines. “They just are taking longer and costing more.”
Daines said there has been an additional donation of $159,000 that has been pledged to offset the cost of some of these construction needs.
Jensen said without the help of donations from community members, the city wouldn’t be able to mitigate this inflationary problem so easily.
“Thanks to those donations we’re in a much better situation,” Jensen said.
The additional expenses to fund the Plaza 45 building will pay off in the end, Jensen said, as the city plans on eventually selling the building.
“We will have that cash inflow coming down the road into the redevelopment agency, which will help our situation,” Jensen said.
Although the city is setting aside this money for the project, Jensen said the money will act as a “cushion” just in case it is needed.
“Even though we’re allocating this money, if we don’t need it, it will not be spent,” Council Member Jeannie Simmonds said.
