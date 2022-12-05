gingerbread houses

A gingerbread display created by Jennifer and Ashlyn Erickson is shown at S.E. Needham Jewelers on Monday.

In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest.

The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.


