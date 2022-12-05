In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest.
The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
According to Gene Needham, a board member of the Logan Downtown Alliance, the idea for the event originally came from a city on the East Coast.
“We ran with it at the time and have done it every year since,” Needham said.
Looking at the sugary architecture has become a holiday tradition for him, as it has to others in Cache Valley.
Though he hasn’t seen all the displays this year, he described the work of art in the window of S.E. Needham Jewlers “a wonderful landscape.”
“Every home will be very unique to itself,” he said. “It’s worth seeing them all, and obviously is a really festive experience enjoying downtown Logan.”
He said while the majority of the candy-comprised residences are viewable from store windows, some can only be seen if patrons actually go inside shops.
Gary Saxton, the current director of the Logan Downtown Alliance, said the parade presents an opportunity for people to enjoy the shops in downtown Logan.
“I would just encourage everyone to take time to be with family and friends and go walk around and spend a couple hours looking at the gingerbread houses,” he said.
He expressed his appreciation for the gingerbread cuckoo clock made by pastry architect and cake decorator Sue Ann Salmon.
Her clock is on display at The Sportsman.
“I remember going to see them with my roommates when I was in college,” Salmon told The Herald Journal, recalling the experience from when she attended Utah State University, “and just thought that was a really fun idea.”
After learning more about cake decorating in Chicago after she and her husband graduated from USU, Salmon and her family made their way back to Cache Valley. She’s made a gingerbread structure for the parade for about four years.
“I do a lot of it by myself,” she said, describing her creation process. “I will get input from my kids and husband.”
Her kids also provide a more violent form of input after her work has completed its time on display.
“After a month being in a store window, things kind of start to fade or dry out, and sometimes they get a little too much love from people visiting,” she said. “What we’ve done as a tradition with our family is I let my kids each grab a hammer and they take turns smashing parts of it off. … It doesn’t hurt them as much as it hurts me.”
Before Salmon’s kids become a collection of candy tower King Kongs, her work will be on display until the end of the month, as will those of her fellow contestants.
The architects will be available to the public on Dec. 16 from 6-9 p.m. during CacheArt’s Downtown Gallery Walk.
The locations displaying their work and distributing ballots are Global Village Gifts, Cache Valley Antiques, Logan Pride House, S.E. Needham Jewelers, Coppins Hallmark, U&I Furniture, Caffe Ibis, Presideo Real Estate, Curate Company, The Sportsman and Seasons on Mill Creek.
