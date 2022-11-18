Frances Jackson stands in line at the entrance of Costco Wholesale on Friday in Logan. Jackson celebrated her 17th birthday by camping out in a tent overnight at the entrance to the store, hoping to be one of the first customers.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
Aidan Blackburn, left, and Hank Blackburn campout overnight at the entrance of Costco Wholesale on Friday in Logan.
The Logan shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city.
Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night.
Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in front of the establishments sliding doors. She decided becoming the first customer of the new Costco would be a memorable way to spend her 17th birthday.
After store staff told her and her family to leave the property multiple times when they tried to set up camp last night, they returned around 3:00 a.m. and remained undisturbed until larger crowds started to gather.
“We just thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Jackson said. “There’s not a lot in Logan, Utah, that’s really like a store like this.”
Before the ribbon was cut, Costco staff presented the birthday-girl with a cake and the crowd surrounding the door sang “Happy Birthday.”
Another group composed of Oregonian cousins attending Utah State University had also set up a tent in front of the store Thursday night, though they didn’t have the required memberships to enter the store.
“It’s just opening day,” said Adam Blackburn, a member of the group. “Had to be the first ones. Heard there was a deal on the polish dog for like $1.50 — the dog and the drink.”
Though he left later Friday morning without receiving a polish dog, his group did leave the store with a PlayStation 5.
Hank Blackburn — Adam’s cousin — said the endeavor was a “last minute decision.”
Though the decision cost him a night of sleep, Hank was undeterred.
“We braved the cold, and we’re committed,” he said. “$1.50 for a hot dog and a drink — you can’t beat that.”
As the morning grew later, more door-busters began to arrive.
Two of them — Brenner Fitting and Juan Lugo — are employed by the company at its Spanish Fork location.
They woke up at 4 a.m. to make the trip.
“I like coming to openings,” Fitting said.
He enjoyed the opportunity to “freak out” about Costco.
Lugo said they made the trip to “support our fellow Costco.”
Though the ribbon cutting was originally scheduled for 8 a.m., the store bent to the will of the shivering crowd and opened about half an hour early.
The new store is at 1160 N. 1000 West Logan, and its usual weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
