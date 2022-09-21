island market SECONDARY

Brittany Bertazon takes a photo of a new sign explaining the history of the Island Market building, Wednesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning.

Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you