The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning.
Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.
“If you look at our logo, it says since 1928,” Lunt said. “It turns out that that’s when the county started keeping better records of what buildings were on properties, and so they just plugged a bunch of buildings, including the Island Market, in as 1928 because they weren’t really sure.”
According to Lunt, when someone came to the market with a cancelled check from 1924 that said East Side Market and showed the address of what is currently Island Market, people involved with the store became curious as to the business’ history. They then turned to USU in their search for answers.
An information board now displayed on the side of the store shows the building was constructed in 1919, nine years earlier than the logo attests. Originally, it was a butcher shop.
The board also displays the building’s physical relationship with a canal that leads to the Logan River: it passes right under the floor.
“The floors used to just be waves,” Lunt said. “That was due to the canal slowly eroding underneath it. … In 1960, the store was half the size and then they added on to it to cover over the canal.”
Sydney Lehenbauer, the USU history major who compiled an exhibit on the market, said she found lots of information from locals.
“Everybody I’ve talked to, they’re like ‘oh, Island Market, I have a cool story about that,’” Lehenbauer said. “That is I think the best part, because I didn’t know how important this project was to everybody around here until it was in the works.”