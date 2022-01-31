Lee’s Marketplace, a Utah grocery chain founded in Cache Valley, raised $130,000 in a recent food drive across their seven stores.
“It’s been a really good thing to do for the last few years and every year we get a little bit better,” said Lee’s CEO and Cache Valley resident, Jon Badger. “As a company we match whatever amount up to $10,000. We usually exceed that, so it’s been a lot of fun to see.”
The food drive initially started in 2014 with a goal of $30,000. Lee’s has managed to surpass that number in the years since with help from community members and other organizations. In 2021, they received $72,000 in donations. They also coordinated with Dairy West, a dairy company in Utah and Idaho, and the Diary Council for a milk drive, as food pantries rarely receive liquid milk.
“One of the biggest things not donated is liquid milk, so with the milk drive we’ve been able to help facilitate that. We store it so they (the food pantry) can get it when they need it,” Badger said.
Despite a global pandemic in 2020, Lee’s Marketplace still managed to raise $120,000 for their food drive.
“We’ve had some people come in and donate the rest of their cents that equals a dollar, or come in and donate five dollars, 10 dollars,” Badger said. “We’ve had several come in with 200, 500 dollar donations, things like that. We have such a giving community. It’s awesome to have all of the ability to be the central point for collecting that.”
The drive usually lasts from November to the end of the year. An account is created for food pantries to come pick up certain items when needed.
In addition to the Cache Community Food Pantry, Lee’s store directors have coordinated with the Utah Food Bank, Bountiful food bank, Heber food banks and Ogden food banks.
“We’ve donated anything from dairy to produce and meat products, things like that. We donate turkeys every year to help people have a good Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner,” Badger said.
Although donations during the holidays tend to be high, contributions over the rest of the year can be sparse. But Badger added that he’s noticed an uptick in donations, both through the round-up food drive at Lee’s and donations to the food banks in general.
“The economy is doing well and I think some people have extra money or things that are available to them so they are willing to donate. We live in such a great area that is willing to give and donate so much,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”
Customers can donate to Lee’s food drive throughout the year. Badger expressed his gratitude for Cache Valley residents as well as being the center place to collect donations.
“We want to make sure we continue to give back and we have such a great community that gives back to us, so we want to be there for them,” Badger said.