It looks like this year will be a white Christmas — something many local business owners are thankful for.
Kris Larsen, CEO of local sports retail store Al’s Sporting Goods, said business has been amazing this year — even compared to last year’s holiday season when, according to him, business was booming due to COVID-19 relief stimulus checks.
“Any retailer that’s saying business is good compared to last year is doing pretty good,” Larsen said, “and we’re in that field. We feel very good about it.”
It all started when the business had a “stellar” Black Friday, said Larsen. The weather “cooperating” also played a big hand in the business's success.
“If you can get cold, snowy weather early in the year it really makes for a great year and we’re on that path,” Larsen said.
According to him, bicycles, home fitness items and firearms have been the most popular items purchased this holiday season and all of the stores' departments have been doing really well.
The costumers, he said, are what he owes this success to.
“I’ve seen how business is doing regionally and there’s really nothing like Cache Valley,” Larsen said. “The people here are second to none.”
Mark Fjeldsted, one of the owners of local sports store The Sportsman, said he also owes this year's success to it being a good snow year.
“We’re pretty reliant on the weather,” Fjeldsted said. “With the weather cooperating, in our minds, business is just great.”
Many community members have stopped by the local store this holiday season to purchase sports clothing, ski gear, and other winter sports items, Fjeldsted said.
“We have a funny saying around here that snow makes us look a lot smarter,” Fjeldsted said.
Fjeldsted said he is thankful for the snowy weather this year and the locals who continue to support the business.
“We feel very fortunate,” Fjeldsted said. “The people of Cache Valley are just wonderful for giving us a shot.”
Local cyclery, Joy Ride Bicycles, has also experienced success this holiday season. Jeff Bruce Jr., the son of the shop's owners, said the business has sold a lot more bikes than it did last year.
“We still have a lot of the bikes here in the shop waiting to be picked up before Christmas,” Bruce said.
Although bike sales have not disappointed, not as many costumers have come in for the mechanic services the shop offers, such as bike repairs — something Bruce believes may be due to people not having COVID-19 stimulus checks.
Erika Hansen, the owner of The Red Fox, has had a similar experience this season.
According to her, while business has been good this year, there haven’t been as many crowds in her store as there was last year — something she believes has to do with the lack of stimulus checks. Even still, this time of year Hansen’s business does really well.
“Our holiday season is definitely our busiest,” Hansen said.
The retail store carries everything from accessories and apparel to games, cards, and adult merchandise. The holiday season, Hansen said, feeds into Valentine’s Day — the stores second busiest holiday.
“This is definitely our good time of year,” she said.
Although crowds are smaller than they were last year, Hansen said this holiday season has been a huge success for The Red Fox.
Lesa Wilson, CFO of local coffee shop Café Ibis, said it is hard to compare this year's business to last year as the company implemented a very dramatic price increase in February.
According to her, the retail coffee shop is seeing 3% to 5% more traffic than last year, even with the challenge of locally owned businesses near the shop ceasing operations.
The shop has had very stable staff these past months creating this success, Wilson said. She has also witnessed a “tremendously loyal” customer base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.