...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In October, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink sweatshirts to women receiving breast cancer treatment.
A local woman-owned business has made efforts to empower women in the Cache Valley community through activewear.
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink, cozy sweatshirts to women receiving treatment at The Huntsman Cancer Institute and The Intermountain Cancer Center.
In 2020, the swimwear company released their first-ever activewear line, including a light pink sweatshirt. According to the business’s marketing director, Sierra Wallace, when the Smithfield team first saw the bright color on the sweatshirts, they knew they wanted to do something for breast cancer awareness.
“I think we all have a connection to someone really close to us who has battled breast cancer,” Wallace said. “So, the pink sweatshirt just stood out to use from day one.”
The all-women team decided they would donate over 225 sweatshirts, along with handwritten notes, to women currently fighting cancer in the community. According to Wallace, as the Nani team sat down to write the notes, they all shared personal experiences related to breast cancer.
“It was so powerful to be able to be in a position where we could give back,” Wallace said.
The notes included uplifting thoughts and messages of hope for the patients, said Wallace, and each had a message that said “support your girl gang.”
“We knew we wanted a handwritten element to make it feel more personal,” Wallace said.
When the team arrived at The Huntsman Cancer Institute and The Intermountain Cancer Center, they were shocked at the number of women who were being treated.
“It was heartwarming to see the nurses excited to deliver the sweatshirts to patients who are undergoing treatments in the fight for their lives,” said the company’s customer service manager DeAnna Erickson in a press release sent out by Nani Swimwear.
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Nani Swimwear also reminded women in the release to focus on regular checkups.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women, regardless of race or ethnicity,” said the release. “In fact, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.”
To join the cause, “Breast Cancer Awareness Squad Sweatshirts” are available for purchase on the company’s website. According to the release, all of the proceeds will be donated back to breast cancer awareness. Screen printing services were donated to Nani by Pride Embroidery in Logan.
This isn’t the first time the swimwear brand has made efforts toward women’s empowerment. In September, the business donated $5,000 worth of bras and sweatshirts to those in recovery for violence and sexual abuse at local nonprofit CAPSA.
Wallace said she loves how Nani stands for women supporting other women.
“This is personally an experience that I’ll never forget,” Wallace said. “At the end of the day, we’re just here for each other.”
