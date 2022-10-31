Nani

In October, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink sweatshirts to women receiving breast cancer treatment.

 Photo courtesy of Sierra Wallace

A local woman-owned business has made efforts to empower women in the Cache Valley community through activewear.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink, cozy sweatshirts to women receiving treatment at The Huntsman Cancer Institute and The Intermountain Cancer Center.


