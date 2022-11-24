Anderson's seed and garden

Mark Anderson shows a customer one of the Christmas trees that they have for sale at Anderson’s Seed and Garden last week in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The holiday season is here, and city officials are looking to further include Cache Valley’s local businesses in the celebration.

Mayor Holly Daines declared Saturday, Nov. 26 “Small Business Saturday,” and has invited to public to go forth and shop local.


