The holiday season is here, and city officials are looking to further include Cache Valley’s local businesses in the celebration.
Mayor Holly Daines declared Saturday, Nov. 26 “Small Business Saturday,” and has invited to public to go forth and shop local.
Small Business Saturday has been used to display the importance of supporting small, local businesses across the country since 2010, according to the Small Business Administration. Last year, consumers supporting small businesses and restaurants spent an estimated $23.3 billion on the day, according to a survey conducted by American Express in 2021.
Daines said Logan has been participating in Small Business Saturday for a number of years.
“We have so many unique and interesting businesses that really add to the diversity and variety of services that we have in the valley,” Daines said.
According to her, as the day falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it is the perfect time to remember the small businesses unique to the valley.
“Wherever we can it’s great to be able to support those businesses and patronize them in any way we can,” Daines said.
On this year’s Small Business Saturday, Center Street will welcome the holiday season with its classic lights and Christmas parade where Santa will be arriving in an antique fire engine.
“There always are festivities welcoming the holiday season,” Daines said. “It’s often a great time to support those small businesses.”
The day is important to Daines, as small businesses drive the Logan economy in many ways.
“When people have a business in the community, they often invest back into the community,” Daines said. “They’re here, they participate.”
According to her, this time of year local businesses do really well. One of her favorite places to shop locally is Anderson Seed and Garden.
Owner of Anderson Seed and Garden, Mark Anderson, said the weekend of Small Business Saturday is one of his favorites of the entire year. His local business creates a variety of specials and sales for consumers shopping on that day.
“We just love promoting downtown and local businesses and what’s going on here in Logan,” Anderson said. “We’re all for Small Business Saturday.”
Anderson Seed and Garden is a full-service garden center, offering seeds, bulbs, tools, flowers and other gardening essentials, but during the holiday season, the store is transformed into a “winter wonderland” with 25 fully decorated themed Christmas trees, according to Anderson.
“We have all the décor you need for decorating your house, setting up your Christmas tree, or for doing lights outdoors,” he said.
According to Anderson, those who enter during the holiday season will get “the feel of the holiday season,” and will “feel like Christmas is coming.”
Shopping locally around the holidays is just as important to shopping locally year-round, said Anderson, as every dollar that is spent locally stays in the community.
“If we can keep that economic stimulus happening right here in Cache Valley, that’s all the better to keep it rolling,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.