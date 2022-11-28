A lot of people in Bear Lake County are vaguely familiar with the Hospital Auxiliary, which operates the thrift store and volunteer center adjacent to the hospital. What they may not know is the breadth of support the organization provides across the community.
"A lot of people are under the assumption that everything we make through the thrift store goes straight to the hospital," said Lott Crockett, director of volunteer services at the Auxiliary. "That is not the case. We have control of the money we make, and we put most of it right back into the community."
This manifests in many ways, including support for schools, for needy families, and for the elderly.
"Anything people in the community need, we try to provide," said Crockett. "I get a lot of calls from bishops: there's a family that needs help. Anything we have is available to them. If there's a funeral in the community and people need clothes, we have that.
"We've had many calls from the schools. somebody has had an accident; somebody needs warm clothing."
In situations like this, the items are provided at no charge.
"Items we get in the store that we know the schools can use, we take that right down to the schools. We don't charge for those: art supplies, musical instruments, and so on. If we get medical devices that people need—a walker, a commode—those are also given at no charge."
The Auxiliary also acts as a hub for members of the community who want to volunteer. Crockett says there currently 106 volunteers active in the organization, including a handful of men as well as students.
"People have this idea that the thrift store is for little old ladies," said Crockett, "but we've had a lot of junior volunteers. And that's a great pathway for them to be on. I've been to conferences around the state and the youth volunteer programs are almost non-existent. Here we're blessed: in a time when it's hard to get workers to show up for $20 an hour, we have kids willing to come volunteer and donate their time."
The volunteer corps includes around eight students at the moment, including Crockett's grandson, Walker Pelto. At the time of the interview, Walker was getting ready to win a state championship with the Bear Lake High School football team.
"Walker is a cool kid, and that's something that cool kids need to know—that this is something good to do with their time."
The volunteers do an array of work inside the thrift store and out in the community, including help with the skilled nursing facility, the women's shelter, the animal shelter, knitting quilts and hats, and a "road to recovery" program that offers rides for medical appointments and grocery shopping.
Crockett says the Auxiliary is always welcoming to new volunteers, and that a person can donate as much or as little time as he or she wishes. To learn more, or to find out how you can help, call Lott Crockett at (208) 847-4445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.