The nationally recognized My Artrepreneur Program™, an art-centered business course designed to help artists build a sustainable life in the arts, is coming to eastern Idaho. Registration is now open for the 2023 course to be held in Pocatello, in partnership with the Pocatello Art Center. Artists will attend four workshops and pair with a mentor artist to develop their art as they build a kit of 35 essential tools for an art-centered business.
Designed with artists in mind, this course offers over 40 hours of intense instruction designed to help artists prepare 35 practical business tools, including honing an artist statement, organizing inventory, pricing, branding, finding target customers and building a plan. MAP was designed particularly for visual artists working in a range of mediums, and welcomes artists creating functional art in mediums such as glass, wood, leather, metal, textiles, fiber and clay.
All workshops will be held at the Pocatello Art Center with workshop one beginning the course on March 25-26, 2023. Workshop two follows May 20-21; workshop three, July 29-30, and workshop four, September 23-24. The Arts Commission is offering to match student dollars one-to-one, reducing the tuition from $1,000 to only $500 per student. Students are responsible for their own lodging and transportation.
