The deteriorating former Wonder Bread building next to Logan High School will be replaced by a five-story “executive suites” hotel, if plans approved by the Logan Planning Commission come to fruition.
The design for the 50-room hotel, which will feature a parking garage on the ground floor, won unanimous approval from the commission on Sept. 22 after commissioners requested more be done to shield the view into the parking garage from the street.
Only one public comment was offered on the project, and that came from Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield, who raised security and upkeep issues.
“Our primary concerns at the school district are two fold. One is that the tenant for the property has not been identified, and a concern of school districts across the state who have hotels close to their schools is the ability of the property owner to maintain the property,” Schofield said. “The other concern is an increase in criminal activity in extended-stay facilities.”
Although the owner of the property has not disclosed what hotel chain, if any, might operate the facility, the city development zone where the building would go, Town Center 1, allows for hotels providing short-term occupancy of only up to 30 days.
The building was designed and presented to the commission by Justin Campbell of Cartwright AEC, an architectural and engineering firm in North Logan. The listed owner of the property is JABBA LLC, which purchased it from the Needham Family Partnership in 2021.
“We’re trying to brand it slightly different than a traditional hotel … with a studio atmosphere,” Campbell said at the hearing.
The Herald Journal has been unable to reach Campbell for additional details about the owners, the project or a construction timeline.
The site was the long-time location of a Wonder Bread retail outlet. Along with the former V-1 “Grizzly Station” on the north corner of the block, it was a popular stop for Logan High students.
Wonder Bread closed in 2012 and was replaced for a time by the Franz Family Bakery. The Needhams purchased the property in 2017 and pitched it to the Logan City Council as a possible site for a new public library, but the council eventually decided to keep the library at its long-time location on 280 N. Main St. Since then, it has fallen into severe disrepair.
