We flock to Zion, Yellowstone, and other national parks – because they have something rare to offer.
Cache Valley also has something increasingly rare to offer: open space. Salt Lake County has lost most of its open space, and Utah, Davis, and Weber counties are close. Cache County will follow suit, unless we take action quickly.
This November, we will see the Cache County open space bond on the ballot, with a price tag of $25 per homeowner per year. That’s ten bucks less than a national park entry fee.
We buy RVs, propane tanks, ATVs, tents – everything but the kitchen sink – so that we can visit Yellowstone or Zion or other open spaces far from our homes. Can we, as Cache citizens, be willing to spend so much on our recreation, and yet be unwilling to preserve some of the remaining jewels of Cache Valley?
A few folks protest the bond, saying we’ll hardly make a dent with a $20 million bond. But even if it’s just a dent, if it allows my and your children and grandchildren to have a place to breathe, to find renewal and peace in a frantic world, it will be worth every penny.
Costco and In-N-Out Burger may be exciting for a time, but they will never nourish the soul of humanity. Open space will, and these preserved fields and hills will echo the same invitation as our Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
