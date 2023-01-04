125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
January 26, 1898
UTAH PIONEERS ARE HONORED BY THE GOLDEN STATE
San Francisco, Jan.25.—Regarding the Utah pioneers who were with Marshall when he discovered gold in California, in 1848, the Chronicle says:
There are but four survivors of the men employed at Marshall’s mill at Colma, to whom he showed the gold he had found on the millrace on January 24, 1848. These four pioneers arrived in the city yesterday morning on the overland train from Ogden, as guests of the Association of California Pioneers. They are H. W. Bigler, William J. Johnston, Azariah Smith and James L Brown.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
January 4, 1923
WATER WORKS BONDS SOLD
The Montpelier City Council met last night in regular session. General business matters were transacted, bills allowed, etc.
Bids for the sale of the Water Works Improvement Bonds were opened, there being ten bidders. The successful bidders were James N Wright & Company of Denver, Colorado, who bought them at par 6 per cent interest premium of $550.00.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 1, 1948
PROGRESS MADE IN PARK LIGHTING
Progress toward lighting Overland Park for softball play this year was announced today by Grant Passey, president of the Montpelier Lions Club, which is undertaking this as one of its major projects. Roy Agle, chairman of the committee on procurement and financing, said that a transformer and 18 hood lights are now on hand, and that light poles were on order. Mr. Agle explained that the project would be financed through sale of season tickets and contributions. One donation amounting to $250 had already been received from a local business man, Mr. Agle said.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 4, 1973
CLUB ARRANGES ANNUAL BONFIRE
Children from Montpelier and the Bear Lake Basin at large are invited to a Hot Dog Bust and bonfire beginning at 1 p m , Saturday, the climaxing event of Montpelier Rotary Club’s Annual Operation Disposal of Unwanted Christmas Trees.
K. E. Pollard, club president, in issuing the invitation, said the committee on arrangements headed by John Teuscher, reports everything is being readied for a city-wide pickup of unwanted Christmas trees and big hot dog treat.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 7, 1998
GEORGETOWN HOSTS WINTER EVENT SATURDAY
Sled dogs will prove their stuff at the 2nd annual Mush for MDA races that will be held at Georgetown Saturday.
Sled dogs and their handlers will compete in a series of events that are designed to test the skill, speed and stamina of the team. A number of local teams will be running in the races.
The teams are timed as they travel the course. Much of the way the handler runs behind the sled or stands on one runner and pushes with free foot to add speed. The dogs appear eager to pull the sleighs.
