When Kirk Wilcox decided to sell The Greenhouse Nursery Inc. back in 2019, local landscaper Gus Allen wanted to keep the business's history.
The Greenhouse, which Wilcox hand built from the ground in 1986, is a locally owned and operated nursery on the corner of 300 S. 300 West in downtown Logan. The business offers costumers plant materials, landscape design and contracting services, gifts, décor and unique planters and hanging baskets.
When The Greenhouse was for sale, Allen feared if he didn’t purchase the store, it would get turned into a parking lot or an apartment complex.
“It’s something that has been in the valley for a long time, and I wanted to keep it going,” Allen said. “It has history.”
His love for plants and landscaping drove him to purchase the business. Since his first year running the business in 2020, he has been able to keep and have steady business at The Greenhouse year-round.
Allen, in the first of a new business feature by The Herald Journal that will run each Saturday, answered six questions about his business:
How was the greenhouse started?
"Kirk Wilcox started The Greenhouse around 37 years ago, and he built it from the ground up. He’s a landscape architecture and designer in the area, and also a landscaper. I got to tour it and bought it in December of 2019. I purchased it because I am a landscaper as well, and I love plants."
How many employees do you have?
“That depends on the time of year, but generally we have about 10 employees who offer classes, plant and grow our plants, and plant and grow a lot of our own perennials. Probably 90% of our own perennials and probably 90% of our own annual flowers are planted by employees.
"We also order and bring in the other plant material and then they basically maintain watering and keep those plants looking nice. They also are knowledgeable enough to help people find the right plants for what they're looking for.”
What is your busiest time of the year?
“May is madness. Mother's Day is our busiest day every year.”
What does business look like in the winter months?
“Since we have the landscaping company, we do some snow removal and hang lights. We also install holiday décor and decorate for people with fresh garlands and wreaths, and we plant pots and different things on people’s porches in the fall and winter. We do fall and winter plantings like greenery.
"We also do sell Christmas trees and Christmas décor. We start planting in January, so in a few weeks we’ll start planting a bunch of our own plants.”
What’s your most popular item?
“Our annual flowers probably fly off the shelves the fastest. And the hanging baskets.”
What is something important you have learned about being a business owner?
“If the employees are happy and they're enjoying their job and feeling fulfilled and progressing in their own lives and having purpose in what they're doing, then the customers and everything else and the financial side of things work themselves out based on the employee's morale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.