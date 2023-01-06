global village gifts

The outside of Global Village Gifts in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Global Village Gifts, Logan’s fair trade gift shop located at 53 East 100 North, not only helps artisans in third-world countries provide for their families and aides in improving their future, but gives a sense of community to its volunteers and staff.

As the store is run primarily by volunteers, the staff at Global Village Gifts are people who have a passion for teaching the community about fair trade, according to the store’s current manager Kalli Hull.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.