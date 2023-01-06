Global Village Gifts, Logan’s fair trade gift shop located at 53 East 100 North, not only helps artisans in third-world countries provide for their families and aides in improving their future, but gives a sense of community to its volunteers and staff.
As the store is run primarily by volunteers, the staff at Global Village Gifts are people who have a passion for teaching the community about fair trade, according to the store’s current manager Kalli Hull.
Hull, who is currently studying environmental science at Utah State University, is passionate about Global Village Gifts as she has a passion for the guidelines of fair trade.
“We all just love being involved helping a bigger cause,” Hull said.
The retail store, which offers costumers fairly traded handcrafts produced by artisans and farmers around the world, opened in 2003 under the name Ten Thousand Villages. In 2005, the store separated from Ten Thousand Villages, Utah, and became its own nonprofit corporation.
Hull, in a new business feature by The Herald Journal that runs every Saturday, answered five questions about Global Village Gifts:
What communities does Global Village Gifts serve?
“Our items are made by artisans across the world. We get items from many different countries, including places from Africa, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Then we buy from vendors who are part of the Fair Trade Federation.
“We basically ensure that those items were made following the Fair Trade Federation guidelines, including ensuring they are paid a fair wage for their product, they had fair working conditions, there was no child labor, there was equal pay for men and women and that the product was made in sustainable ways.
“As long as all of those practices are being followed, then the company or the group making items can be considered fair trade. We only purchase items that are considered fair trade.”
What is your favorite part about Global Village Gifts?
“My favorite part is just how interested people are when they come in and learn about our store mission. A lot of people have never heard of fair trade before, and so I think it’s great to have people come in and be excited to learn and excited to support our business.
“It’s really fun to see people coming back time and time again to support us and to be really passionate about something bigger than themselves.”
What is your most popular item?
“We have a lot of items that are made out of soapstone. They’re carved and mainly made in Kenya. We have carved hearts, dishes and bowls made out of the soapstone rock.
“Our other popular item is our quilling cards. They’re made out of quilled paper, and they make designs and patterns on a card. We also sell a lot of recycled items. So, items made out of upcycled, saris, things such as that and a lot of rings and jewelry.”
Why is Global Village Gifts important to you and the volunteers?
“I think a lot of the importance comes from our store mission. All of the employees are just passionate about fair trade and passionate about giving back to the community.
“One of our volunteers wanted to get involved with a small business during COVID because she didn’t want to see all the small businesses disappear during the pandemic. So that was her reasoning to get involved. But a lot of the volunteers just want opportunities to give back to the community and be a part of something in the community and also are doing it for a good cause.”
What is the biggest thing you have learned as a manager of Global Village Gifts?
“The importance of conscious consumerism—buying or voting with your dollar. I have also learned the importance of knowing where the things you buy come from and knowing that it has a clean background—such as where it was made and the person or group that made it wasn’t taken advantage of.
“It’s also important to know if the items are made sustainably so you’re not impacting the Earth as badly as from other companies.”
