Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Rocky Mountain Power has proposed updated rates for residential customers to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for its review and approval. The changes are designed to balance the needs of all customers while the utility continues building the secure energy grid of the future and implements the transition to a net zero emissions future for electricity production.

Residential rates contain two components, a fixed monthly customer service charge and the energy rate, or price per kilowatt-hour. The utility proposes a gradual transition over five years to increase the customer service charge for the two main residential rate schedules, which will allow energy charges to be reduced. The change is proposed for Electric Service Schedule No. 1 – Residential Service, and Electric Service Schedule No. 36 – Optional Time-of-Day Residential Service.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.