Chairs are stacked on tables at the A&W restaurant in Smithfield.
The sign outside the A&W restaurant in Smithfield thanks customers.
The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle.
One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities.
“It has been a roller coaster of unyielding effort and a lot of hard work with some luck mixed in,” Davies said.
Because of this, Davies listed A&W for sale last year rather than renewing the contract. According to him, the building will be remodeled into an Arctic Circle.
Davies said he is thankful for everyone who has made A&W a regular stop or tradition over the years.
“A huge thank you to the workforce and suppliers from every company that has helped us behind the scenes over the years to keep things running smoothly for our customers and community,” Davies said.
