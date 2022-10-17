center street businesses

Center Street Pizza is one of the businesses that is opening in downtown Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Walking or driving through Center Street in Logan, community members may notice the new businesses that have opened, or will be opening soon.

With the recent first-ever brewpub opening downtown, Center Street is full of business. And a new pizza place and wellness center have made their plans to open on the historic street.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.