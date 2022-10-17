Walking or driving through Center Street in Logan, community members may notice the new businesses that have opened, or will be opening soon.
With the recent first-ever brewpub opening downtown, Center Street is full of business. And a new pizza place and wellness center have made their plans to open on the historic street.
At 71 W. Center Street, a sign by the front door marks the location of the new eatery "Center Street Pizza," according the business' Instagram page.
Mark Huntsman started his pizza career making sourdough bread for family and friends, and eventually selling Neapolitan-style pizza from his back porch. Now, Huntsman is expected to bring his unique pizzas to downtown Logan.
The 99 W. Center Street location will also be seeing new businesses, as the building — previously home to baby retail store Stork Landing — is currently being divided into three smaller sections.
The south entrance to the building will be home to Spark Ur Soul, a yoga and wellness center owned by Kimberley Villalobos. The business is currently set to open sometime between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1.
According to Villalobos, the studio will offer fitness, meditation and yoga classes. Coaches specializing in astrology, tarot cards and emotional healing will also offer their services there. Workshops centered around health will be held regularly, including a suicide prevention workshop slated for when the center opens.
Spark Ur Soul will also be working with local non-profit organizations, such as CAPSA, as the center is heavily focused on mental health.
“I think it will really enhance the experience on Center Street,” Villalobos said. “It’s going to make downtown more diverse and community driven.”
As Villalobos has experienced hardships in her life surrounding health, her goal for this wellness center is for it to be a place where everyone can get the help they need, whether it be for physical or mental health.
Since COVID-19, Villalobos said she has noticed many people in the valley are stuck in a “funk” with their mental health.
“I want to make sure everyone's on board with getting back their mental and physical state,” she said.
Joseph Needham, the owner of the building, said the back entrance to the building will be used for office space, and nothing has been finalized yet for the main entrance.
With the new brewpub opening and the Center Block Plaza coming, Needham said Center Street is getting “just that much better,” and he is excited to help contribute to downtown life.
“It’s such a great building,” he said, “and we’re excited to get businesses in there that will be beneficial to downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.