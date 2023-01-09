Support Local Journalism

The first Weston city council meeting of 2023 began with an odd question, “You wanna be the dog catcher?” I politely refused but there is apparently an issue with some local dogs biting people. So if you’re looking for a job roll on over to your nearest council member and let them know.

In way bigger news the ordinance review and codification is finished and is now the Weston Municipal Code. The council thoroughly stressed it is a living document and subject to change but here are some brief notes on the document as it stands. First, all new lots must be at least one acre. No existing lots will be affected, those lots that are complete with building permit and water hookup, the point of the document is Weston’s growth moving forward.


