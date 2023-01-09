...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 8
to 12 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
The first Weston city council meeting of 2023 began with an odd question, “You wanna be the dog catcher?” I politely refused but there is apparently an issue with some local dogs biting people. So if you’re looking for a job roll on over to your nearest council member and let them know.
In way bigger news the ordinance review and codification is finished and is now the Weston Municipal Code. The council thoroughly stressed it is a living document and subject to change but here are some brief notes on the document as it stands. First, all new lots must be at least one acre. No existing lots will be affected, those lots that are complete with building permit and water hookup, the point of the document is Weston’s growth moving forward.
The newly adopted Municipal Code replaces all prior City Ordinances. The city is now operating under these new streamlined codes. And just in time too, Taci Balls requested approval of a family subdivision, allowing their children to build homes on four lots, however; their request falls under the title of the Municipal Code that addresses subdivisions.
After a short discussion, the council granted her preliminary approval to proceed with the rest of the process as the city cannot grant full approval until they know for sure that they have the water to support additional water hookups. The city will consult with the City Engineer.
The next subdivision was from Cory and Stephanie Newton who have 7.5 acres and want to split it into a 5.5 acre lot and a 2 acre lot. The issue is that the water hookup is on the larger parcel and they want it moved to the smaller one. The young family’s intention is to build a house on the two acres while saving for a bigger house on the five acres. Mayor Greg Garner is reluctant to permit the hookups move as that would potentially leave the large plot without water entirely. As stated previously the city has no concrete notion of how many water connections they will have to give out and they are distributed on a first come first served basis, meaning that when they are ready to build on the larger lot, they stand the risk of there not being a water hookup available.
They did have an alternative option though; a friend of theirs who has two water hookups has agreed to sell them one. The council is currently weighing the pros and cons of allowing such as sale to occur. On one hand this could alleviate some of the pressure they are under as this would allow people who wish to move into the area an option to do so. It could also open a can of worms so bad it defies imagination, you might have heard about ticket scalpers, now imagine water scalpers.
Speaking of water, the water project is legally finished. The project is covered by a one year warranty which started January 4, 2023. The new system has been supplying water to Weston for about two months now. There are some small things that remain to be done, currently the app that will allow for remote monitoring and control of the system is still in the works and the pressure regulatory valves (PRV) are currently made of copper and Weston water eats copper so they will soon be replaced with stainless steel.
In lighter new Santa’s visits to the good little boys and girls of Weston went off without a hitch. Taci Balls as the city event coordinator gave her report. The evening went off perfectly with credit given to the elves for their support in streamlining the event. The excess oranges and candy will be donated to the Franklin County Developmental Disabilities Agency (DDA). One problem that came up was the Santa suits, with at least one of them being ‘original equipment’. They’ve been patched and repaired a lot over the years but it might be time to retire a few. That’s in addition to them being a size too small. There was some dark news about the future of these Santa visits, for the past few years they’ve been having trouble getting the fillings, the candy, peanuts and oranges as they have all gone up in price since the pandemic. So in the future the bags might have different things than what they’ve had traditionally.
Finally, in the mayor’s report, the council wished to thank Sharon Kropf for her years of hard work as first the city’s secretary before retiring to be just the treasurer. She is now retiring from that position.
