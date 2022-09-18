a

Current and future members of the Montpelier Fire & Rescue squad.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Montpelier City Fire & Rescue is excited to be the recipient of a Gary Sinise Foundation grant. As most already know, we are fully run by volunteers that donate their time to train and answer emergency calls in the city limits of Montpelier. We strive to always be prepared and keep our department up to date with the best equipment to help us as we serve our community.

Most of this equipment comes with a hefty price tag, and that is why we turned to the Gary Sinise Foundation earlier this year to help us obtain new thermal imaging cameras. These cameras are used on every call we respond to. They not only help us find sources of heat in extinguishing fires, but can also identify victims for rescue, making them essential to our department and the service we provide.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you