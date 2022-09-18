Montpelier City Fire & Rescue is excited to be the recipient of a Gary Sinise Foundation grant. As most already know, we are fully run by volunteers that donate their time to train and answer emergency calls in the city limits of Montpelier. We strive to always be prepared and keep our department up to date with the best equipment to help us as we serve our community.
Most of this equipment comes with a hefty price tag, and that is why we turned to the Gary Sinise Foundation earlier this year to help us obtain new thermal imaging cameras. These cameras are used on every call we respond to. They not only help us find sources of heat in extinguishing fires, but can also identify victims for rescue, making them essential to our department and the service we provide.
The Gary Sinise Foundation was founded in 2011 by actor Gary Sinise. The Foundation’s mission is to serve and honor America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need. They have donated 12,887 pieces of essential equipment to first-responder departments all over the United States, with Montpelier City Fire & Rescue now being among them. We are honored to be chosen for this grant and appreciate the Gary Sinise Foundation and all they do for our nation’s first responders.