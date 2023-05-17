bm

I've just watched a very interesting video by Endeavour. He compares two Canadian PSA films, made twenty years apart. They are effectively “the original” and “the remake”, since they utilize the same narrative device and techniques and handle the same issue. Thus, they are a perfect way to compare the Canadas of 1999 and 2019.

(Before I get to the actual meat, a quick tangent. I noticed that the CGI in the 2019 version is barely, if at all, better than that in the 1999 version. If something as prominent in modern culture as CGI has not improved in 20 years, that would seem to confirm the observation that we have been stultified since the year 2000.)


