When I first began to podcast and write about what I was seeing in the world around me, one thing I quickly became aware of was that many who were already in the content creation sphere were great at diagnosing the problems that we in society face, but few had what appeared to me to be realistic solutions. At one point in my life, I worked in the service department of a car dealership, and it became evident that of the thirty technicians who were employed to repair and service cars, maybe two or three were good at diagnosing problems that weren’t obvious. Most could skillfully turn wrenches all day, but only a fraction could tell you what a problem was beyond the diagnostic codes pulled from a vehicle's computer. It was the reverse of what I was seeing in the world of political and cultural commentary.
Wanting to be in the camp that could do both—diagnose and provide solutions—when it came to political and cultural issues, a few years ago I sought to read all that I could about people who provided solutions. I briefly promoted agorism as a grand solution but quickly came to realize it was a bandaid and would not solve the major societal problems I was seeing. The more I read the writings of people who wrote about culture, the quicker the scales fell from my eyes.
One of the subjects that hit me the hardest was the concept of history. Each one of us has a history that was lived by our ancestors that today’s society and the powers that be do not want us to consider when living our lives. We are taught that being proud of the accomplishments of our ancestors is foolish because we didn’t achieve those things ourselves. We are barely encouraged to be proud of our own accomplishments. So, what happens when someone has children of their own? If parents aren’t proud of their ancestors’ achievements and view their own successes as "luck," or even because of some sort of inherited "privilege," they will not pass their history on to their progeny, causing one’s bloodline to become deracinated from ancestral history that was precious to many a century ago.
Has the world become a better place in the last 100 years, or is it evident we are on a downward spiral? Could this decline have anything to do with the fact that forces that have control over our culture have sought to atomize society down to individuals with no sense of where they came from or where they’re going? Would a society of people seeking to make their family proud by going out into the culture and accomplishing goals set by the expectations of their bloodline make for a more peaceful and prosperous society? When it comes to prosperity, I guess it would depend on how you defined it. But as far as peace goes, I believe that the answer is most assuredly yes.
If we are going to take back this society for those who cherish the true, good, and beautiful, I believe a good place to start is to make a commitment to living your life and teaching your family how to live their lives with a firm eye not only on your own history but on that of your children’s and their children, and so on. I believe this idea has been deliberately taken away from us. If people went back to living their lives historically, I don’t know how we couldn’t at least start to change our immediate surroundings for the better.
