b

Barn raising in Canada, c. 1910.

 Alexander Galbraith

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When I first began to podcast and write about what I was seeing in the world around me, one thing I quickly became aware of was that many who were already in the content creation sphere were great at diagnosing the problems that we in society face, but few had what appeared to me to be realistic solutions. At one point in my life, I worked in the service department of a car dealership, and it became evident that of the thirty technicians who were employed to repair and service cars, maybe two or three were good at diagnosing problems that weren’t obvious. Most could skillfully turn wrenches all day, but only a fraction could tell you what a problem was beyond the diagnostic codes pulled from a vehicle's computer. It was the reverse of what I was seeing in the world of political and cultural commentary.

Wanting to be in the camp that could do both—diagnose and provide solutions—when it came to political and cultural issues, a few years ago I sought to read all that I could about people who provided solutions. I briefly promoted agorism as a grand solution but quickly came to realize it was a bandaid and would not solve the major societal problems I was seeing. The more I read the writings of people who wrote about culture, the quicker the scales fell from my eyes.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.